Geographic Solutions, Inc.: Tri-Parish Works of Louisiana Recognized for Resiliency, Adaptability and Commitment in Navigating the Pandemic

Tri-Parish Employees Worked Tirelessly During the Pandemic to Produce Extraordinary Results

ST. TAMMANY, ST. BERNARD, and PLAQUEMINES, LA / ACCESSWIRE / January 21, 2022 / Geographic Solutions, the nation's leading provider of software systems for workforce development, unemployment insurance, career exploration, and labor market information, recognized Tri-Parish Works of Louisiana during the 2021 Workforce Technology Conference Special Recognition Awards for "Resiliency in Navigating the Pandemic." Their innovation and dedication combined to deliver outstanding results.

The 14-member staff were not considered essential workers, but showed exceptional commitment, adaptability, and resilience during the pandemic. They took charge and served the community well through their willingness to come together.

"Within 24 hours of the economic shutdown, this team pivoted and stood up a new focus and service delivery model," said Jennifer Barnett, Director of Workforce Operations & Planning, Tri-Parish Works Workforce Solutions. "They showed their dedication to the community and willingness to think outside of the box."

The Tri-Parish Works team took on a workload over a three-month period that included the fielding of more than 23,000 calls, texts, and emails from people who needed help with their unemployment claims. This ambitious schedule required more time away from their families, as the team put in 11-hour workdays, six days a week. In addition to the long hours, Tri-Parish Works staff cross-trained to learn how to assist clients in completing their pandemic unemployment claims.

As a result of the team's continued hard work, they were able to refocus on helping the community once again. They used the contact reports within the Louisiana HiRE system, which is powered by Virtual OneStop Sapphire, to generate outreach lists, resulting in a 20% increase in training obligations for 2020. This pivot allowed them to shift from annual job fairs to individual hiring events, which netted an 84% job placement rate.

About Geographic Solutions

Geographic Solutions is the nation's leading provider of software solutions for workforce development, unemployment insurance, labor market information, human services, corrections, education, employment, and training. The company has developed state-of-the-art systems for agencies in more than 35 states. Geographic Solutions' software is available to more than 75 percent of the job seekers in the country. For more information, visit www.geographicsolutions.com or call 727-786-7955.

About Tri-Parish Works

Tri-Parish Works, representing the local public workforce development system, is located in St. Tammany, St. Bernard, and Plaquemines Parishes. TPW is dedicated to connecting talent to opportunities by assisting and preparing the workforce to meet the needs of the regional workforce. The Centers are overseen locally by the First Planning District Workforce Development Board and are part of a network of American Job Centers that work in conjunction with the Louisiana Workforce Commission.

