Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 21.01.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 667 internationalen Medien
Innocan Pharma: Ist das die beste CBD-Biotech-Aktie nach GW Pharma?!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2QGXR ISIN: US2907341026 Ticker-Symbol: 3UW 
Tradegate
19.01.22
17:26 Uhr
2,080 Euro
-0,105
-4,81 %
Branche
Unterhaltung
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ELYS GAME TECHNOLOGY CORP Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ELYS GAME TECHNOLOGY CORP 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,1602,24015:31
ACCESSWIRE
21.01.2022 | 15:08
72 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Elys Game Technology, Corp.: Elys Game Technology to Participate at the 2022 Alliance Global Partners Emerging Growth Technology Conference on February 2nd

Management to present their innovative sports betting technology and expansion trajectory in North America

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / January 21, 2022 / Elys Game Technology, Corp. ("Elys" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:ELYS)(BER:3UW), an interactive gaming and sports betting technology company, today announced its participation in the 2022 Alliance Global Partners Emerging Growth Technology Conference ("AGP Conference" or the "Conference") being held virtually on February 2, 2022.

Elys' Executive Chairman, Mike Ciavarella, is scheduled to participate in one-on-one virtual meetings with institutional analysts and investors during the AGP conference.

Management will discuss the Sports Betting market, its continued U.S. expansion in both the small business and Casino land-based segment as well as opportunities in interactive markets. Additionally, management will discuss the strong financial performance from their first small business partnership, Grand Central Restaurant and Sportsbook, in Washington DC.

Management will be available during the AGP Conference for 1-on-1 meetings with the investment community. To schedule a meeting please reach out to your AGP representative or KCSA Strategic Communications by emailing Elys@kcsa.com.

About Elys Game Technology, Corp.

Elys Game Technology, Corp., is a B2B global gaming technology company operating in multiple countries worldwide, with B2C online and land-based gaming operations in Italy. Elys offers its clients a full suite of leisure gaming products and services, such as sports betting, e-sports, virtual sports, online casino, poker, bingo, interactive games and slots in Italy and has operations through its wholly owned subsidiary under the US Bookmaking brand in 5 states in the U.S. market.

The Company's innovative wagering solution, services online operators, casinos, retail betting establishments and franchise distribution networks. Additional information is available on our corporate website at www.elysgame.com.

Investors may also find us on Twitter @ELYS_gaming.

Contacts:

Elys Game Technology, Corp.
Michele Ciavarella, Executive Chairman
Tel: 1-628-258-5148
Email: m.ciavarella@elysgame.com

Investor Contact:

KCSA Strategic Communications
Valter Pinto or Jack Perkins
Tel: 1-212-896-1254
Email: ELYS@KCSA.com

SOURCE: Elys Game Technology Corp.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/684900/Elys-Game-Technology-to-Participate-at-the-2022-Alliance-Global-Partners-Emerging-Growth-Technology-Conference-on-February-2nd

ELYS GAME TECHNOLOGY-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.