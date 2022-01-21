Fernhill Corp.: Fernhill Announces Mainbloq Completion of its Integration with CoinBase's Prime Services for Institutions

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / January 21, 2022 / Fernhill Corp's (OTC PINK:FERN), Digital Asset Trading platform, MainBloq is continuing to expand its impressive lineup of connectivity. Already a leading algorithmic trading platform, MainBloq is rapidly ramping up to meet the growing institutional demand.

MainBloq CEO Ryan Kuiken commented "We could not be more excited to bring this integration to fruition. Having access to dozens of pre-built exchange offerings is one of the many reasons institutional investors choose to utilize MainBloq and given the high visibility of CoinBase Prime, this particular integration proved to be one of the most highly valued to serve clients globally."

Coinbase Prime, currently the largest cryptocurrency exchange in the United States by trading volume, is an integrated solution that provides secure custody, an advanced trading platform, highly secure cold wallet storage and prime services so digital asset trading firms can manage their crypto assets in one place. It is worth noting that Coinbase launched its Prime Service for all the institutions to benefit from and leverage its highly versatile platform. Coupled with MainBloq - Coinbase Prime combines cutting-edge technology within a single solution to allow more assets to be traded with best price execution across multiple exchanges while also allowing algorithmic trading strategies to optimize performance.

CTO Marc Deveaux stated that "Clients continuously count on us to provide complex digital asset trading solutions that improve liquidity, performance and pricing. Our integration with CoinBase Prime allows us to facilitate a higher level of service for the most discerning financial institutions that want to take their trading operations to the next level."

Integrating with CoinBase Prime is just another step along the road in the overall plan by Fernhill Corp and MainBloq in creating a larger Digital Asset Ecosystem that encompasses mining, minting, trading and DeFi services.

About MainBloq:

MainBloq, a Fernhill Company ($FERN), is a digital asset connectivity platform connecting to leading exchanges to serve the needs of clients around the world. MainBloq offers a modular platform including a smart order router, suite of execution algorithms, FIX / SOCKETS / REST gateway, and consulting services to help banks and hedge funds execute on their trading strategies. For more information please visit www.mainbloq.io

About Fernhill:

Fernhill Corp is a developer and acquirer of high-performance proprietary software solutions focused on crypto currency mining, digital asset trading and infrastructure applications that are designed to simplify, optimize and automate the blockchain ecosystem, including Mining, Minting, Trading and DeFi Fernhill is a Signatory Member of the Crypto Climate Accord (CCA).

Any other links are not official & should be taken as such nor have anything to do with Fernhill Corp or its subsidiaries.

