Hypertension Plus in the U.K., VitalSight in the U.S., Recognized as Outstanding Health Technology at World's Largest Innovation Show

OMRON Healthcare, Inc., the global leader in remote blood pressure monitoring and personal health technology, spotlighted its new remote patient monitoring services at the 2022 Consumer Electronics Show (CES) and won "Best of" honors for its offerings in the U.K. and U.S:

Hypertension Plus by OMRON in the U.K. was selected as a TWICE Picks Awards winner for the 2022 TWICE , Residential Systems and TechRadar Pro Picks Awards

Picks Awards winner for the 2022 , and Picks Awards VitalSight by OMRON in the U.S. was recognised as an INSIDER "Best of" CES selection

These remote patient monitoring services gained recognition at the world's largest innovation show as breakthrough health technology designed to foster greater active health condition management, strengthen the patient-physician connection, and guide behavior change to reduce health risks, while advancing the company's mission of Going for Zero heart attacks and strokes.

"OMRON developed Hypertension Plus as the first step toward transforming chronic care in the U.K., while VitalSight was designed to help the 37 million Americans who have uncontrolled Stage 2 hypertension and live every day with a higher risk of heart attack and stroke," said Andre Van Gils, senior general manager, global sales marketing and executive officer of OMRON Healthcare Corporation Ltd. Japan.

Hypertension Plus is designed to help NHS clinicians manage a patient's medication plan remotely, based on the patient's home blood pressure results submitted through its dedicated mobile app. The platform generates tailored medication plans for patients, which are then adjusted by clinicians as necessary. Patients are then informed immediately over the dedicated mobile app, connecting them directly to their physician. Automated reminders and scheduled condition management actions keep the patient engaged in treatment. Over time, Hypertension Plus collates the patient's blood pressure readings along with other key health parameters and informs clinicians when it's time for their patients to progress in their treatment plan or if there is any urgent action to be taken. All of these recommendations are underpinned by an exclusive algorithm founded on clinically proven medication titration techniques for hypertension, based on current National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE) guidelines, and developed by Oxford university.

In addition to CES, Hypertension Plus has also been recognised by ORCHA (the Organisation for the Review of Care and Health Applications) and Dorset Clinical Commission Group (CCG) on their leading UK-recognised health and care app review portal, with Hypertension Plus currently the highest rated application for hypertension.

In their annual rankings, TWICE, Residential Systems, and TechRadar Pro Picks Awards honor the best and most influential consumer technology. The TWICE Picks Awards Winners 2022 were chosen based on the impact that they are expected to have on the consumer electronic and retail Industries. To see the full list, visit TWICE, Residential Systems or TechRadar Pro

VitalSight is the first remote patient monitoring service from OMRON Healthcare, an easy-to-use service that a physician can offer to patients with high-risk levels of hypertension. Patients receive a kit delivered to their home that includes an OMRON connected blood pressure monitor and data hub that are pre-set to securely share measurements digitally with the patient's physician and care team. The VitalSight data hub, which can be used at home without Wi-Fi or cellular connection, received attention at CES for bridging health care gaps for patients in under-resourced communities.

Insider recognised VitalSight by OMRON on its list of 13 most exciting health, home and kitchen products of CES 2022The list brought together high-tech concepts and new products unveiled at CES 2022 that you can buy now or later in 2022. Insider cited VitalSight among the "Best of" CES as "life-saving technology" and "great technology for patients who can't see their doctor regularly because of location, finances, or mobility concerns." To see the full list, visit Insider.

"Our team, fully committed to our Going for Zero mission, worked diligently to create and launch our remote patient monitoring services around the world," said Van Gils. "We are fortunate to have such dedicated staff and employees who are passionate about empowering people to take charge of their heart health and saving lives. Congratulations to our team on this extraordinary effort."

To learn more about Remote Patient Monitoring services from OMRON, visit: https://healthcare.omron.com/ces2022

To learn more about OMRON Healthcare, the company's Going for Zero mission and its innovations, visit omron-healthcare.co.uk, and follow OMRON Healthcare on Twitter and LinkedIn

About OMRON Healthcare

Committed to helping people live more active and fulfilling lives with zero compromise, OMRON Healthcare is a global leader in the field of clinically proven, innovative medical equipment for health monitoring and therapy.

Throughout its 85-year history OMRON Healthcare has been striving to improve lives and contribute to a better society by developing innovations that help people prevent, treat and manage their medical conditions, both at home and in clinical practice in over 117 countries.

OMRON Healthcare is the Global No.1 brand in both blood pressure monitors, with over 200 million units sold, as well as nebulizers for respiratory treatment with over 30 million devices sold. The company's additional core product categories are low-frequency pain therapy equipment, body composition monitors and electronic thermometers.

OMRON Healthcare Group is headquartered in Kyoto, Japan. OMRON Healthcare Europe B.V. is the healthcare division for Europe, Russia, Middle East and Africa and provides services to customers in more than 74 countries.

