Freitag, 21.01.2022
Innocan Pharma: Ist das die beste CBD-Biotech-Aktie nach GW Pharma?!
WKN: A1J8U3 ISIN: SE0005034550 Ticker-Symbol: 4M2B 
Stuttgart
21.01.22
17:01 Uhr
1,264 Euro
-0,010
-0,78 %
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire
21.01.2022 | 17:29
118 Leser
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: The observation status for Amasten Fastighets AB (publ) is updated (16/22)

On December 7, 2021, the shares in in Amasten Fastighets AB (publ) (the
"Company") were given observation status on the grounds that
Samhällsbyggnadsbolaget i Norden AB ("SBB") had disclosed its intention to make
a mandatory bid for the shares in the Company. 

On December 20, 2021, SBB disclosed a mandatory bid for the shares in the
Company. 

On January 19, 2022, SBB issued a press release with information that that it
had acquired control of 97.5 percent of the shares in the Company. The press
release also stated that SBB intended to initiate a compulsory acquisition
procedure to acquire the remaining shares in the Company, and to promote a
delisting of the Company's shares from Nasdaq First North Premier Growth
Market. 

Today, January 21, 2022, the Company issued a press release with information
that SBB has initiated compulsory acquisition proceedings to acquire the
remaining shares in the Company and that the Company, at the request of SBB,
had decided to apply for delisting of its shares from Nasdaq First North
Premier Growth Market. Nasdaq Stockholm AB has also received such an
application from the Company. 

The rules of Nasdaq First North Growth Market state that an issuer's shares may
be given observation status if the issuer has applied to have the shares
removed from trading. 

With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides to update the
observation status for the ordinary shares (AMAST, ISIN code SE0005034550,
order book ID 53228) and the preference shares (AMAST PREF, ISIN code
SE0005933322, order book ID 101778) in Amasten Fastighets AB (publ). 

For further information about this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 70 50. 



Nasdaq Stockholm AB
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
