Nasdaq Stockholm AB: The observation status for Amasten Fastighets AB (publ) is updated (16/22)

On December 7, 2021, the shares in in Amasten Fastighets AB (publ) (the "Company") were given observation status on the grounds that Samhällsbyggnadsbolaget i Norden AB ("SBB") had disclosed its intention to make a mandatory bid for the shares in the Company. On December 20, 2021, SBB disclosed a mandatory bid for the shares in the Company. On January 19, 2022, SBB issued a press release with information that that it had acquired control of 97.5 percent of the shares in the Company. The press release also stated that SBB intended to initiate a compulsory acquisition procedure to acquire the remaining shares in the Company, and to promote a delisting of the Company's shares from Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market. Today, January 21, 2022, the Company issued a press release with information that SBB has initiated compulsory acquisition proceedings to acquire the remaining shares in the Company and that the Company, at the request of SBB, had decided to apply for delisting of its shares from Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market. Nasdaq Stockholm AB has also received such an application from the Company. The rules of Nasdaq First North Growth Market state that an issuer's shares may be given observation status if the issuer has applied to have the shares removed from trading. With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides to update the observation status for the ordinary shares (AMAST, ISIN code SE0005034550, order book ID 53228) and the preference shares (AMAST PREF, ISIN code SE0005933322, order book ID 101778) in Amasten Fastighets AB (publ). For further information about this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 70 50. Nasdaq Stockholm AB