Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 21.01.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 667 internationalen Medien
Innocan Pharma: Ist das die beste CBD-Biotech-Aktie nach GW Pharma?!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 873532 ISIN: FR0000061129 Ticker-Symbol: BON 
Frankfurt
21.01.22
08:05 Uhr
35,500 Euro
-1,200
-3,27 %
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
BOIRON SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BOIRON SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
39,55039,75018:32
Actusnews Wire
21.01.2022 | 17:42
107 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

BOIRON: 2021 sales

(Unaudited data)

QUARTERLY ACTIVITY IN 2021 (VARIATION AT CURRENT EXCHANGE RATES)

in thousands of euros1st quarter2nd quarter3rd quarter4th quarter
20212020Var.20212020Var.20212020Var.20212020Var.
France51,51872,820-29.3%53,41253,503-0.2%58,02166,390-12.6%75,55685,349-11.5%
Europe (excluding France)20,03937,581-46.7%22,19416,904+31.3%32,22625,625+25.8%40,94135,262+16.1%
North America17,65740,272-56.2%17,72321,094-16.0%23,31421,534+8.3%25,15617,854+40.9%
Other countries1,9585,960-67.2%5,4305,500-1.3%4,1933,018+38.9%5,8634,917+19.2%
Group total91,172156,633-41.8%98,75997,000+1.8%117,754116,568+1.0%147,516143,381+2.9%
in thousands of euros1st,quarter2nd,quarter3rd,quarter4th,quarter
20212020Var.20212020Var.20212020Var.20212020Var.
Non-proprietary Homeopathic Medicines46,35261,722-24.9%47,64248,334-1.4%45,84050,573-9.4%55,13369,244-20.4%
OTC specialties*44,57194,619-52.9%50,61748,298+4.8%71,36265,746+8.5%91,55073,968+23.8%
Other249292-14.8%500368+36.0%552248+122.5%834168+394.8%
Group total91,172156,633-41.8%98,75997,000+1.8%117,754116,568+1.0%147,516143,381+2.9%

*Specialties: the specialties line includes test sales.

Following the sharp decline recorded in the first quarter, sales in the fourth quarter confirmed the trend observed in the second and third quarters, with an increase of 2.9%.

Sales of non-proprietary medicines continued to decline following the delisting from French health insurance on January 1, 2021. Specialties continued to grow thanks to sales of COVID tests (particularly in France and Belgium) and new products, as well as an increase in sales in the United States and Brazil.

The fourth quarter was also marked by:

  • the launch of Storinyl® in France, a homeopathic syrup traditionally used to treat symptoms of colds and dry and wet coughs,
  • the launch of Osmobiotic Immuno® in France, Italy and Belgium, a dietary supplement based on microbiotic strains and vitamin D to strengthen the immune system,
  • the start of distribution of Canéphron® in France, a traditional herbal medicine for the treatment of uncomplicated urinary problems, developed in partnership with German lab BIONORICA.

CUMULATIVE ACTIVITY AS OF THE END OF DECEMBER 2021

in thousands of euros20212020Variation at
current
exchange rates		Variation at
constant
exchange rates
France238,506278,062-14.2%-14.2%
Europe (excluding France)115,401115,371+0.0%+1.0%
North America83,850100,753-16.8%-14.4%
Other countries17,44419,395-10.1%-7.5%
Group total455,201513,582-11.4%-10.6%
in thousands of euros20212020Variation at current
exchange rates		Variation at
constant
exchange rates
Non-proprietary Homeopathic Medicines194,967229,873-15.2%-14.9%
OTC specialties258,100282,632-8.7%-7.5%
Other2,1351,077+98.3%+98.8%
Group total455,201513,582-11.4%-10.6%

*Specialties: the specialties line includes test sales.

2021 full-year sales was down 11.4%, following the delisting of homeopathy from French health insurance on January 1, 2021 and the absence of winter pathologies in the first quarter due to the global health crisis.

This decline was limited thanks to sales of new products amounting to approximately €50 million, a significant portion of which was generated by sales of COVID tests, mainly in France and Belgium.

Given the increase in sales in the fourth quarter, 2021 operating income is expected to exceed that of 2020 (€38.2 million as reported). As a reminder, 2020 net operating income was strongly impacted by non-recurring negative items linked to the reorganization in France.

News

As part of its external growth strategy and business development, Laboratoires BOIRON today announces the signing of an agreement for the acquisition of a 70% majority stake in ABBI, a start-up specialized in personalized and customized cosmetics. This acquisition will come into effect no later than February 28, 2022 subject to conditions precedent. The purchase price for the acquisition is €1.75 million, to which an earn-out may be added depending on ABBI's performance. On June 30, 2025, Laboratoires BOIRON will purchase the remaining 30% for an amount also depending on ABBI's performance. These amounts will be financed by Group equity.

We continue to put all our energy and determination into the promotion of Homeopathy in France and around the world.

Laboratoires BOIRON

Our next update: March 9, 2022, after the close of the stock market, publication of 2021 results.
Person responsible for financial information: Valérie Lorentz-Poinsot
Contact for financial information: Fabrice Rey
Investor relations: +33 (0) 4.78.45.63.43 - E-mail: boironfinances@boiron.fr
ISIN Code: FR0000061129 (BOI) - Bloomberg: BOI FP - Reuters: BOIR.PA
The group's financial information is online at: www.boironfinance.com

------------------------
This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER".
- SECURITY MASTER Key: lm9ukZttZZrFmZ5pYpVnb5KWZ2uSlGSZmGWemGpuYp3IcHCRmmqWmZuWZnBjnWto
- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.
------------------------
Full and original release in PDF format:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-72862-boi-200122-ca-2021-gb.pdf

© Copyright Actusnews Wire
Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free
BOIRON-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 Actusnews Wire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.