Ikonisys SA (Paris:ALIKO) (Code ISIN: FR00140048X2 Mnémonique: ALIKO):
For the liquidity contract signed with TSAF Tradition Securities And Futures, the following means were included in the account on 31/12/2021:
- 11,699 share s
- 59 364,90
The following means were included in the account on 19/07/2021, date of implementation of the liquidity contract:
- 100,000.00
In the 2nd half of the year 2021, the liquidity contract negotiated:
BUY
SELL
Number of shares
20,346
8,647
Number of transactions
82
59
Amount
70,501.80
29,866.70
About Ikonisys
Ikonisys SA is a cell-based diagnostics company based in Paris (France), New Haven (Connecticut, USA) and Milan (Italy) specialized in the early and accurate detection of cancer. The company develops, produces and markets the proprietary Ikoniscope20 platform, a fully-automated solution designed to deliver accurate and reliable detection and analysis of rare cells. Ikonisys has received FDA clearance for several automated diagnostic applications, which are also marketed in Europe under CE certification. Through its breakthrough fluorescence microscopy platform, the company continues to develop a stream of new tests, including liquid biopsy tests based on Circulating Tumor Cells (CTC).
For further information, please go to www.Ikonisys.com
Transaction for each day
Date
B/S
Quantity
Unit price in €
Total amount in €
20/07/2021
B
1 000
3,9954
3 995,40
20/07/2021
S
372
4,3400
1 614,48
21/07/2021
B
972
4,3047
4 184,17
22/07/2021
B
500
4,2000
2 100,00
22/07/2021
S
200
4,5000
900,00
23/07/2021
B
1 483
4,3590
6 464,40
23/07/2021
S
773
4,4949
3 474,56
26/07/2021
B
792
4,3614
3 454,23
26/07/2021
S
202
4,5400
917,08
27/07/2021
B
1 230
4,0527
4 984,82
28/07/2021
B
70
4,0000
280,00
29/07/2021
B
288
3,9213
1 129,33
30/07/2021
B
112
3,9100
437,92
02/08/2021
B
348
4,0271
1 401,43
02/08/2021
S
348
4,1798
1 454,57
03/08/2021
B
300
4,0000
1 200,00
03/08/2021
S
100
4,0900
409,00
04/08/2021
B
200
3,9900
798,00
04/08/2021
S
200
4,0700
814,00
05/08/2021
B
100
3,9700
397,00
06/08/2021
B
100
3,9600
396,00
06/08/2021
S
200
4,0250
805,00
09/08/2021
B
105
4,0081
420,85
09/08/2021
S
203
4,0492
821,99
10/08/2021
B
98
3,9700
389,06
11/08/2021
B
100
3,9700
397,00
12/08/2021
B
100
3,9600
396,00
17/08/2021
B
400
3,8825
1 553,00
18/08/2021
B
174
3,8756
674,35
18/08/2021
S
141
3,9309
554,26
19/08/2021
B
422
3,8337
1 617,82
19/08/2021
S
153
3,9856
609,80
20/08/2021
B
106
3,7812
400,81
20/08/2021
S
106
3,8400
407,04
23/08/2021
B
98
3,8000
372,40
24/08/2021
B
168
3,7439
628,98
26/08/2021
B
264
3,7082
978,96
26/08/2021
S
150
3,7800
567,00
27/08/2021
B
107
3,7027
396,19
27/08/2021
S
89
3,7800
336,42
30/08/2021
B
250
3,6340
908,50
30/08/2021
S
304
3,6605
1 112,79
31/08/2021
S
196
3,7500
735,00
02/09/2021
B
1 500
3,2980
4 947,00
03/09/2021
S
400
3,1537
1 261,48
07/09/2021
S
1
3,1600
3,16
08/09/2021
B
19
2,9400
55,86
08/09/2021
S
19
3,0000
57,00
09/09/2021
S
100
3,0600
306,00
13/09/2021
B
151
3,0169
455,55
14/09/2021
B
100
3,0000
300,00
15/09/2021
B
120
2,9934
359,21
16/09/2021
B
227
2,9516
670,01
16/09/2021
S
67
3,0591
204,96
20/09/2021
B
210
2,9331
615,95
20/09/2021
S
80
3,0400
243,20
21/09/2021
B
646
2,8958
1 870,69
21/09/2021
S
16
2,9362
46,98
22/09/2021
B
201
2,8702
576,91
22/09/2021
S
108
2,9683
320,58
23/09/2021
B
359
2,8456
1 021,57
23/09/2021
S
192
2,9671
569,68
24/09/2021
S
100
2,9000
290,00
27/09/2021
B
537
2,8296
1 519,50
27/09/2021
S
287
2,9226
838,79
28/09/2021
B
561
2,8151
1 579,27
28/09/2021
S
311
2,9425
915,12
29/09/2021
B
317
2,8124
891,53
29/09/2021
S
254
2,9500
749,30
30/09/2021
B
12
2,7800
33,36
30/09/2021
S
175
2,8557
499,75
01/10/2021
B
200
2,7350
547,00
01/10/2021
S
100
2,8300
283,00
04/10/2021
S
100
2,9500
295,00
05/10/2021
B
100
2,9382
293,82
05/10/2021
S
100
3,0000
300,00
06/10/2021
B
28
2,8500
79,80
06/10/2021
S
27
2,9300
79,11
07/10/2021
B
80
2,8800
230,40
07/10/2021
S
81
2,9200
236,52
08/10/2021
B
100
2,8500
285,00
08/10/2021
S
120
2,9366
352,39
11/10/2021
S
180
2,9855
537,39
13/10/2021
B
405
2,8208
1 142,42
13/10/2021
S
205
2,9287
600,38
14/10/2021
B
80
2,8000
224,00
14/10/2021
S
80
2,8800
230,40
15/10/2021
B
201
2,7902
560,83
15/10/2021
S
1
2,8200
2,82
18/10/2021
B
200
2,8244
564,88
19/10/2021
B
44
2,8200
124,08
20/10/2021
B
156
2,8168
439,42
21/10/2021
B
200
2,7600
552,00
22/10/2021
B
200
2,7270
545,40
26/10/2021
B
200
2,7200
544,00
27/10/2021
B
75
2,7300
204,75
27/10/2021
S
175
2,8000
490,00
28/10/2021
B
191
2,7485
524,96
28/10/2021
S
181
2,8112
508,83
29/10/2021
B
79
2,7200
214,88
29/10/2021
S
89
2,7900
248,31
01/11/2021
B
195
2,8206
550,02
01/11/2021
S
245
2,8522
698,79
02/11/2021
B
151
2,8000
422,80
02/11/2021
S
1
2,9000
2,90
03/11/2021
B
101
2,7700
279,77
03/11/2021
S
1
2,8800
2,88
04/11/2021
B
21
2,7300
57,33
05/11/2021
B
150
2,7700
415,50
05/11/2021
S
171
2,8400
485,64
08/11/2021
B
100
2,7600
276,00
10/11/2021
B
104
2,7485
285,84
10/11/2021
S
210
2,8590
600,39
11/11/2021
B
206
2,7152
559,33
12/11/2021
B
104
2,7200
282,88
12/11/2021
S
4
2,7700
11,08
15/11/2021
B
100
2,7496
274,96
16/11/2021
B
200
2,7150
543,00
22/11/2021
B
100
2,7200
272,00
30/11/2021
S
100
2,7800
278,00
03/12/2021
B
104
2,7500
286,00
03/12/2021
S
4
2,8400
11,36
13/12/2021
B
50
2,7500
137,50
15/12/2021
B
50
2,8100
140,50
16/12/2021
B
119
2,7374
325,75
16/12/2021
S
129
2,8000
361,20
17/12/2021
B
200
2,7650
553,00
17/12/2021
S
100
2,7800
278,00
20/12/2021
B
100
2,8000
280,00
22/12/2021
B
486
2,7466
1 334,85
22/12/2021
S
26
2,8231
73,40
23/12/2021
B
45
2,7696
124,63
23/12/2021
S
209
2,8622
598,20
24/12/2021
B
14
2,8600
40,04
27/12/2021
S
100
2,8600
286,00
28/12/2021
B
100
2,8100
281,00
29/12/2021
B
104
2,8035
291,56
29/12/2021
S
4
2,8900
11,56
30/12/2021
B
56
2,8009
156,85
30/12/2021
S
56
2,8800
161,28
31/12/2021
S
1
2,9000
2,90
