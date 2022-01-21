Regulatory News:

Ikonisys SA (Paris:ALIKO) (Code ISIN: FR00140048X2 Mnémonique: ALIKO):

For the liquidity contract signed with TSAF Tradition Securities And Futures, the following means were included in the account on 31/12/2021:

11,699 share s

59 364,90

The following means were included in the account on 19/07/2021, date of implementation of the liquidity contract:

100,000.00

In the 2nd half of the year 2021, the liquidity contract negotiated:

BUY SELL Number of shares 20,346 8,647 Number of transactions 82 59 Amount 70,501.80 29,866.70

About Ikonisys

Ikonisys SA is a cell-based diagnostics company based in Paris (France), New Haven (Connecticut, USA) and Milan (Italy) specialized in the early and accurate detection of cancer. The company develops, produces and markets the proprietary Ikoniscope20 platform, a fully-automated solution designed to deliver accurate and reliable detection and analysis of rare cells. Ikonisys has received FDA clearance for several automated diagnostic applications, which are also marketed in Europe under CE certification. Through its breakthrough fluorescence microscopy platform, the company continues to develop a stream of new tests, including liquid biopsy tests based on Circulating Tumor Cells (CTC).

For further information, please go to www.Ikonisys.com

Annexe

Transaction for each day

Date B/S Quantity Unit price in € Total amount in € 20/07/2021 B 1 000 3,9954 3 995,40 20/07/2021 S 372 4,3400 1 614,48 21/07/2021 B 972 4,3047 4 184,17 22/07/2021 B 500 4,2000 2 100,00 22/07/2021 S 200 4,5000 900,00 23/07/2021 B 1 483 4,3590 6 464,40 23/07/2021 S 773 4,4949 3 474,56 26/07/2021 B 792 4,3614 3 454,23 26/07/2021 S 202 4,5400 917,08 27/07/2021 B 1 230 4,0527 4 984,82 28/07/2021 B 70 4,0000 280,00 29/07/2021 B 288 3,9213 1 129,33 30/07/2021 B 112 3,9100 437,92 02/08/2021 B 348 4,0271 1 401,43 02/08/2021 S 348 4,1798 1 454,57 03/08/2021 B 300 4,0000 1 200,00 03/08/2021 S 100 4,0900 409,00 04/08/2021 B 200 3,9900 798,00 04/08/2021 S 200 4,0700 814,00 05/08/2021 B 100 3,9700 397,00 06/08/2021 B 100 3,9600 396,00 06/08/2021 S 200 4,0250 805,00 09/08/2021 B 105 4,0081 420,85 09/08/2021 S 203 4,0492 821,99 10/08/2021 B 98 3,9700 389,06 11/08/2021 B 100 3,9700 397,00 12/08/2021 B 100 3,9600 396,00 17/08/2021 B 400 3,8825 1 553,00 18/08/2021 B 174 3,8756 674,35 18/08/2021 S 141 3,9309 554,26 19/08/2021 B 422 3,8337 1 617,82 19/08/2021 S 153 3,9856 609,80 20/08/2021 B 106 3,7812 400,81 20/08/2021 S 106 3,8400 407,04 23/08/2021 B 98 3,8000 372,40 24/08/2021 B 168 3,7439 628,98 26/08/2021 B 264 3,7082 978,96 26/08/2021 S 150 3,7800 567,00 27/08/2021 B 107 3,7027 396,19 27/08/2021 S 89 3,7800 336,42 30/08/2021 B 250 3,6340 908,50 30/08/2021 S 304 3,6605 1 112,79 31/08/2021 S 196 3,7500 735,00 02/09/2021 B 1 500 3,2980 4 947,00 03/09/2021 S 400 3,1537 1 261,48 07/09/2021 S 1 3,1600 3,16 08/09/2021 B 19 2,9400 55,86 08/09/2021 S 19 3,0000 57,00 09/09/2021 S 100 3,0600 306,00 13/09/2021 B 151 3,0169 455,55 14/09/2021 B 100 3,0000 300,00 15/09/2021 B 120 2,9934 359,21 16/09/2021 B 227 2,9516 670,01 16/09/2021 S 67 3,0591 204,96 20/09/2021 B 210 2,9331 615,95 20/09/2021 S 80 3,0400 243,20 21/09/2021 B 646 2,8958 1 870,69 21/09/2021 S 16 2,9362 46,98 22/09/2021 B 201 2,8702 576,91 22/09/2021 S 108 2,9683 320,58 23/09/2021 B 359 2,8456 1 021,57 23/09/2021 S 192 2,9671 569,68 24/09/2021 S 100 2,9000 290,00 27/09/2021 B 537 2,8296 1 519,50 27/09/2021 S 287 2,9226 838,79 28/09/2021 B 561 2,8151 1 579,27 28/09/2021 S 311 2,9425 915,12 29/09/2021 B 317 2,8124 891,53 29/09/2021 S 254 2,9500 749,30 30/09/2021 B 12 2,7800 33,36 30/09/2021 S 175 2,8557 499,75 01/10/2021 B 200 2,7350 547,00 01/10/2021 S 100 2,8300 283,00 04/10/2021 S 100 2,9500 295,00 05/10/2021 B 100 2,9382 293,82 05/10/2021 S 100 3,0000 300,00 06/10/2021 B 28 2,8500 79,80 06/10/2021 S 27 2,9300 79,11 07/10/2021 B 80 2,8800 230,40 07/10/2021 S 81 2,9200 236,52 08/10/2021 B 100 2,8500 285,00 08/10/2021 S 120 2,9366 352,39 11/10/2021 S 180 2,9855 537,39 13/10/2021 B 405 2,8208 1 142,42 13/10/2021 S 205 2,9287 600,38 14/10/2021 B 80 2,8000 224,00 14/10/2021 S 80 2,8800 230,40 15/10/2021 B 201 2,7902 560,83 15/10/2021 S 1 2,8200 2,82 18/10/2021 B 200 2,8244 564,88 19/10/2021 B 44 2,8200 124,08 20/10/2021 B 156 2,8168 439,42 21/10/2021 B 200 2,7600 552,00 22/10/2021 B 200 2,7270 545,40 26/10/2021 B 200 2,7200 544,00 27/10/2021 B 75 2,7300 204,75 27/10/2021 S 175 2,8000 490,00 28/10/2021 B 191 2,7485 524,96 28/10/2021 S 181 2,8112 508,83 29/10/2021 B 79 2,7200 214,88 29/10/2021 S 89 2,7900 248,31 01/11/2021 B 195 2,8206 550,02 01/11/2021 S 245 2,8522 698,79 02/11/2021 B 151 2,8000 422,80 02/11/2021 S 1 2,9000 2,90 03/11/2021 B 101 2,7700 279,77 03/11/2021 S 1 2,8800 2,88 04/11/2021 B 21 2,7300 57,33 05/11/2021 B 150 2,7700 415,50 05/11/2021 S 171 2,8400 485,64 08/11/2021 B 100 2,7600 276,00 10/11/2021 B 104 2,7485 285,84 10/11/2021 S 210 2,8590 600,39 11/11/2021 B 206 2,7152 559,33 12/11/2021 B 104 2,7200 282,88 12/11/2021 S 4 2,7700 11,08 15/11/2021 B 100 2,7496 274,96 16/11/2021 B 200 2,7150 543,00 22/11/2021 B 100 2,7200 272,00 30/11/2021 S 100 2,7800 278,00 03/12/2021 B 104 2,7500 286,00 03/12/2021 S 4 2,8400 11,36 13/12/2021 B 50 2,7500 137,50 15/12/2021 B 50 2,8100 140,50 16/12/2021 B 119 2,7374 325,75 16/12/2021 S 129 2,8000 361,20 17/12/2021 B 200 2,7650 553,00 17/12/2021 S 100 2,7800 278,00 20/12/2021 B 100 2,8000 280,00 22/12/2021 B 486 2,7466 1 334,85 22/12/2021 S 26 2,8231 73,40 23/12/2021 B 45 2,7696 124,63 23/12/2021 S 209 2,8622 598,20 24/12/2021 B 14 2,8600 40,04 27/12/2021 S 100 2,8600 286,00 28/12/2021 B 100 2,8100 281,00 29/12/2021 B 104 2,8035 291,56 29/12/2021 S 4 2,8900 11,56 30/12/2021 B 56 2,8009 156,85 30/12/2021 S 56 2,8800 161,28 31/12/2021 S 1 2,9000 2,90

