Clinisight LLC: Founders of Moxie Mentoring Launch Clinisight, LLC, to Provide Clinical Oversight and Joint Commission Services to Healthcare Staffing Firms

BENNINGTON, NE / ACCESSWIRE / January 21, 2022 / Moxie founders, Adam Gomez and Shari Dalton, launch CliniSight LLC to further serve the needs of their clients in healthcare staffing. Clinical oversight is a core requirement for healthcare staffing firms and many were left scrambling to find a solution in the wake of a recent acquisition of a key player by a large healthcare staffing firm. In addition to clinical oversight, CliniSight LLC will provide Joint Commission services to assist new or existing firms in obtaining their initial or renewal certification with the Joint Commission.

CliniSight LLC's Clinical Oversight service is an annual subscription plan that provides firms with direct clinical leadership support and guidance for their travel healthcare clinicians working across the United States. The company's Joint Commission service helps these firms obtain, or renew, their Joint Commission certification. The process for gaining certification can be cumbersome but is key for healthcare staffing firms committed to delivering high-quality patient care.

"Healthcare staffing firms have a tremendous responsibility in the delivery of quality patient care in the United States. Following recent developments in the industry, several of our existing Moxie clients reached out to see if we could provide support and help fill the void that was created. We were able to quickly assemble a team of experts and CliniSight LLC was born", said Adam Gomez, CEO of CliniSight LLC. "Our commitment to clients extends beyond simply filling an area of need. We fully intend to deliver a level of service that is superior to anything ever offered in the past. And to this end we have built a team of rock stars to deliver it."

CliniSight LLC will operate a fully-remote operation rooted in Bennington, Nebraska. One of the businesses first moves was to bring on Keahna Williams as a partner and COO. Keahna joins the team with a proven background in compliance and credentialing and Joint Commission policies and procedures.

The CliniSight LLC team includes a network of highly-experienced experts in both clinical practice and leadership. "Building a team with a diverse clinical background with experience in a variety of clinical settings was a priority for the business. We are beyond thrilled with the talented team we have assembled." said, Shari Dalton, President.

CliniSight LLC has secured several partnerships in advance of it's formal business launch and is actively working to expand its reach within the healthcare staffing segment. Staffing firms interested in learning more about the programs offered by CliniSight LLC are encouraged to visit the company's website at www.clinisightllc.com or call (402) 237-6015.

SOURCE: Clinisight LLC

