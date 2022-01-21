Anzeige
Freitag, 21.01.2022
Innocan Pharma: Ist das die beste CBD-Biotech-Aktie nach GW Pharma?!
WKN: A1J4UX ISIN: FR0010812230 Ticker-Symbol: MAV 
Frankfurt
21.01.22
09:01 Uhr
0,346 Euro
-0,004
-1,14 %
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
21.01.2022
MADVERTISE: Madvertise - 2022 FINANCIAL CALENDAR

Press Release Paris, January 21, 2022 - 6 PM

2022 FINANCIAL CALENDAR

Madvertise (Euronext Growth - FR0010812230 - ALMNG), the French AdTech company specializing in mobile centric digital advertising, announces its financial calendar for 2022.

2021 RevenueFebruary 15, 2022
2021 ResultsApril 28, 2022
2022 Half-year RevenueAugust 16, 2022
2022 Half-year ResultsOctober 27, 2022

Publications to be released after the Euronext Paris market closing.

About Madvertise (www.madvertise.com)

Madvertise is a European pioneer of AdTech founded in 2011 in the heart of Europe. Positioned as Europe's largest independent mobile advertising network in the premium segment in France, Germany and Italy, Madvertise has developed proprietary technology to maximize advertiser visibility and publisher revenues. By developing its technologies in-house, Madvertise offers a range of advertising solutions combining mobile display, Digital Out of Home and Social Media to provide advertisers with the best possible results. With an audience of 55 million unique visitors per month and more than 250 premium publishers to its credit, Madvertise is the best choice to ensure that advertisers in Europe are seen, heard and desired. With its goal to become CO2 neutral by the end of 2022, Madvertise is an environmentally friendly European AdTech player and equipped with an unrivalled SaaS solution Made in Europe.

Madvertise is listed on Euronext Growth Paris (FR0010812230 - ALMNG).

Contacts

AELIUM FINANCE - Investors
Valentine Boivin / Solène Kennis
+33 (0)1 75 77 54 65
madvertise@aelium.fr
