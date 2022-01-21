MADVERTISE: Madvertise - 2022 FINANCIAL CALENDAR

Press Release Paris, January 21, 2022 - 6 PM

2022 FINANCIAL CALENDAR

Madvertise (Euronext Growth - FR0010812230 - ALMNG), the French AdTech company specializing in mobile centric digital advertising, announces its financial calendar for 2022.

2021 Revenue February 15, 2022 2021 Results April 28, 2022 2022 Half-year Revenue August 16, 2022 2022 Half-year Results October 27, 2022

Publications to be released after the Euronext Paris market closing.

About Madvertise (www.madvertise.com)

Madvertise is a European pioneer of AdTech founded in 2011 in the heart of Europe. Positioned as Europe's largest independent mobile advertising network in the premium segment in France, Germany and Italy, Madvertise has developed proprietary technology to maximize advertiser visibility and publisher revenues. By developing its technologies in-house, Madvertise offers a range of advertising solutions combining mobile display, Digital Out of Home and Social Media to provide advertisers with the best possible results. With an audience of 55 million unique visitors per month and more than 250 premium publishers to its credit, Madvertise is the best choice to ensure that advertisers in Europe are seen, heard and desired. With its goal to become CO2 neutral by the end of 2022, Madvertise is an environmentally friendly European AdTech player and equipped with an unrivalled SaaS solution Made in Europe.

Madvertise is listed on Euronext Growth Paris (FR0010812230 - ALMNG).

Contacts

AELIUM FINANCE - Investors

Valentine Boivin / Solène Kennis

+33 (0)1 75 77 54 65

madvertise@aelium.fr

