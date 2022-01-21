Harvest Trading Cap Academy performs first TRADING CHALLENGE

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on the image or link below:

MIAMI, Jan. 21, 2022through its educational extension Harvest Trading Cap Academythis year has as its main objective to motivate, inspire and promote young people passionate about new technologies specifically in Trading.



The CEO of the company Jairo Gonzálezand his team, have devised and organized a challenge called "TRADING CHALLENGE", to reach out thousands of traders around the world.

To encourage people to participate, 6 cash prizes are being awarded to the winners:

1st 5,000 USD

5,000 USD 2nd 2,000 USD

2,000 USD 3rd 2,000 USD

2,000 USD 4th 2,000 USD

2,000 USD 5th 1,000 USD

1,000 USD 6th 1,000 USD

The focus of Harvest Trading Cap Academyis to get traders to push their own expectations and limits to the highest level, said Jairo Gonzalez. The vision goes beyond being a trading competition, it is to create a community of limitless traders around the world. Harvest Trading Cap and Harvest Trading Cap Academy are responsible for the great change that our era needs. It envisions a world where investors are in the majority bringing new opportunities for all generations and backgrounds.

Jairo Gonzálezalong with the executive director Gregorix Polancoand the professional trader Luilly Guichardo,shared that "TRADING CHALLENGE" aims to expand its community and reach traders from different parts of the world. In this way "TRADING CHALLENGE" brings unity within the community with a more equitable and communal thinking within each trader, regardless of the style and methodology they use each for their operations in the international financial markets.

The general theme of this "TRADING CHALLENGE" consists of 4 weeks where each participant will have to face different elimination challenges scheduled on a weekly basis. These challenges must be passed in order to move on to the next week. Those who make it to week 4 will have the opportunity to live a face-to-face experience with Jairo Gonzalez and the entire Harvest Trading Cap and Harvest Trading Cap Academyteam.