Global Infection Control Market to Reach US$62.3 Billion by the Year 2026

The market for infection control is expected to witness rapid growth in the coming years due to the rapidly growing incidence of HAIs (Hospital Acquired Infections) and rising number of surgeries. Healthcare Associated Infections (HAIs) constitute one of the leading causes of death globally and constitutes for nearly 100,000 deaths every year in the US alone.

Other market growth promoting factors include rising geriatric population, especially in developed countries, and increasing prevalence of chronic diseases. Market growth is also being positively influenced by the rising focus of nations on disinfection and sterilization. Pharmaceutical companies, medical device companies and hospitals are also increasingly outsourcing such sterilization jobs, which is also contributing to market growth.

The market is witnessing the development of advanced sterilization equipment in response to the advanced medical equipment being developed. Factors, such as increasing public and professional awareness, need for reducing healthcare costs, shifting of patient care from acute care to alternate sites, growth of less invasive surgical and diagnostic procedures, and the rising number of transmittable and antibiotic-resistant infectious diseases, have led to the increased demand for safe and efficient sterilization equipment.

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Infection Control estimated at US$40.3 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$62.3 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 7.2% over the analysis period. Protective Barriers, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 9.2% CAGR to reach US$26.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Sterilization Products Services segment is readjusted to a revised 7.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period. Growing demand for surgical drapes, gowns and face masks and such other medical nonwovens, amid the pandemic, has been contributing to growth of protective barriers.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $12.9 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $9.2 Billion by 2026

The Infection Control market in the U.S. is estimated at US$12.9 Billion in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 27.5% share in the global market. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$9.2 Billion in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 8.8% through the analysis period.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.7% and 7.1% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 6.7% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$3.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

North America is the largest regional market for infection control attributed to increased adoption of disinfection and sterilization products and services and also increased focus of the population here on disease prevention and following healthy lifestyles.

Another lucrative market for infection control is Asia-pacific where increasing HAIs incidence, especially in fast emerging countries, is leading to increased adoption of disinfection and sterilization equipment and services.

Cleaning Disinfection Products Segment to Reach $10.5 Billion by 2026

In the global Cleaning Disinfection Products segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 5.5% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$5.9 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$8.6 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$1 Billion by the year 2026.

Impact of COVID-19 and a Looming Global Recession

The Never-Ending "Race" Between the Virus Vaccines Continues. Amidst this Chaotic Battle, Where is the World Economy Heading Now Beyond?

Omicron Spreads Panic Worldwide; Omicron Variant Brings Back Memories Fears of the Worst Part of the 2020 Pandemic

South Africa: Omicron's Origin Location

Short-term Impact of Omicron on Travel

Financial Impact

Scientists Seek to Gather More Information on Omicron

Pharma Firms Aim to Improve Existing Vaccines to Counter Omicron

Omicron: Impact on Travel Industry

Steps taken by the Countries to Prevent Transmission of Omicron Variant

With IMF Making an Upward Revision of Global GDP for 2021, Companies Are Bullish About an Economic Comeback Despite a Continuing Pandemic

Impact of COVID-19 on Infection Control Market

Global Market Analysis and Prospects

Product and End-use Segments

Regional Market Analysis

Market Growth Restraining Factors

Recent Market Activity

3. MARKET TRENDS DRIVERS

Sterilization Equipment Market Witnesses Rapid Growth

Major Players in the Global Sterilization Equipment Market

Low-Temperature Sterilization Gains Ground

Leading Players in the Low-Temperature Sterilization Market

Emergence of Outsourcing Trend Bodes Well for Sterilization Services

E-beam Sterilization of Medical Devices Registers Rapid Growth

Endoscope Contamination A Major Health Hazard Driving the Demand for Sterilization Equipment

Increasing Need to Reduce Hospital-Acquired Infections Propel Market Demand

Government Support to Ensure Infection Control in Clinical Settings to Boost Demand for Infection Control Products

Increasing Prevalence of Chronic Disorders, Rise in Surgical Procedures and the Need to Prevent Transmission of Infections Fuels Market Growth

Aging Population A Key Growth Driver

Rising Demand for Medical Devices Augurs Well for the Market

COVID-19 Pandemic Triggers the Onset of Face Mask Era

Respirator Mask Records Significant Growth

Designers Revamp Face Masks into a Fashion Accessory

Surgical Drapes and Gowns: Indispensable for Safe Healthcare

Surgical Gowns Market: Stable Growth Outlook

High Demand for Disposable Drapes and Gowns

COVID-19 Outbreak Resulted in Massive Spike in Disposable Gloves Market

Growth in Medical Device Reprocessing to Offer New Areas of Growth

UV Disinfection Soaks up Limelight with COVID-19-Induced Disinfection Focus

Improving Healthcare Expenditure to Bode Well for Market Growth

Technological Advancements

India Focuses on Development of COVID-19 Relevant Technologies for Disinfection and Sterilization

Sealive's Biovector Sterilization Technology for more Effective Inactivation of Viruses and Microorganisms

Introduction of Business-Friendly Policies and Guidelines Fuel Demand for Eco-Friendly Medical Sterilization Equipment

Challenges and Future Prospects

