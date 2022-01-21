Vancouver British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 21, 2022) - Foremost Lithium Resource & Technology (CSE: FAT)(OTC Pink: FRRSF)(FSE: F0R0) (www.foremostlithium.com) ("Foremost" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it will be presenting virtually at the upcoming Sequire Metals & Mining Conference on Thursday, January 27th, at 4:30PM - 4:55PM ET.

Scott Taylor, President and CEO of Foremost Lithium will be presenting and taking 1x1 meetings.

Event: Foremost Lithium Presentation at the Sequire Metals & Mining Conference

Date: Thursday, January 27th, 2022

Time: at 4:30PM - 4:55PM EST

Register to watch the presentation HERE. Investors can also request 1x1 meetings with the Company on the event website where Scott Taylor will be joined by Dr. Mark Fedikow, VP of Exploration and Foremost Lithium's QP.

Summary of Sequire Metals & Mining Conference

With a massive uptick in the mining industry and electric vehicles on the rise, Sequire is spending the entire day with public mining companies and industry experts exploring possibilities, opportunities, and the latest news.

Scott Taylor comments "I look forward to engaging with the investment community and feel fortunate to have Dr. Fedikow available to join me in some of these 1x1 sessions to answer investor questions as his knowledge of lithium geology is invaluable, as he was integral in our recent land acquisition in Snow Lake Manitoba."

About Foremost Lithium

Foremost Lithium is an energy tech company driven to being one of the first North American Companies committed to produce high quality battery-grade lithium hydroxide domestically to fuel the electric vehicle battery market. Given the importance and global focus on increasing energy decarbonization, especially when it comes to vehicles, The Company is hyper-focused in continued exploration and growth on its four (4) lithium properties, Jean Lake, Grass River, and Zoro located in Snow Lake, Manitoba, and Hidden Lake in the Northwest Territories. Foremost Lithium also holds assets in precious commodities with its Winston Gold/Silver Project in New Mexico, USA.

