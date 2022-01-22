DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: 468 SPAC II SE / Home Member State

468 SPAC II SE, a société européenne incorporated and existing under the laws of the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg, with registered office at 9, rue de Bitbourg, L-1273 Luxembourg, Grand Duchy of Luxembourg and registered with the Luxembourg Trade and Companies Register (R.C.S. Luxembourg) under number B257664 and bearing LEI number 222100A4X237BRODWF67 announces that in accordance with art. 1 (1) (9) (a) of the law of 11 January 2008 on transparency requirements for issuers, as amended (the "Transparency Law"), the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg is the home Member State for 468 SPAC II SE pursuant to the Transparency Law.

