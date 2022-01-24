DJ EQS-News: China Carbon Neutral Development Group (HKSE: 1372) opens up gateway for opportunistic investors to participate in carbon market

China Carbon Neutral Development Group (HKSE: 1372) opens up gateway for opportunistic investors to participate in carbon market

Recently, ESG has become an important subject as it is a way to mitigate risk in the long term. Investments in ESG strategies grew 42% from 2018 to 2020. ESG funds are on track for a record year of inflows in 2021 as well, raking in more than USD21 billion in the first quarter alone. In addition to the global shift in prioritizing sustainability, the market attention has moved to achieving net zero carbon. China has committed to reach carbon neutrality by 2060 while HK aims to do so by 2050.

Although net zero carbon has been a hot topic, retails investors can only participate in the global carbon market to a limited extent. Investing in the market through various investment tools is their only option.

Listing in the US, the KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF (KRBN) is benchmarked to IHS Markit's Global Carbon Index, which offers broad coverage of cap-and-trade carbon allowances by tracking the most traded carbon credit futures and contracts. The price of KRBN has increased by 2.6 times since inception. The ETF has seen not just big gains into 2021, but also tremendous capital inflows. It has attracted USUSD1.1 billion in new money in 2021.

Besides KRBN, there are also some carbon credits related stocks in Hong Kong worth investing with China Carbon Neutral Development Group ("CCNG") (HKSE: 1372) being one of the best stocks to buy. The Group has recently become a trading member of the China Emissions Exchange and completed the opening of a carbon emission rights trading account, which is an important step for the Group to actively expand its carbon asset trading capabilities and develop carbon asset management business both domestically and internationally. CCNG has also completed the acquisition of more than 3 million tons of international Voluntary Emission Reduction.

In November 2021, the Group launched the "Climate Store" PC version. It is an important component for the Group's promotion of the digital one-stop carbon neutralization solutions, which is effectively expand the functions of the "Climate Store" as a comprehensive platform for development, advertising and sales of "Climate Products". The establishment of the PC version digital platform will provide new interface and access for users and providers of the "Climate Products" in the world to more conveniently purchase or provide carbon credits generated from certified voluntary emission reduction mechanisms, promote and enrich the utilization scenarios of carbon credits. The combination of improving recognition and convenience of access will better enable enterprises and individuals to turn their climate awareness into action, and thus the most environmentally friendly ways in the production and consumption will be adopted by enterprises and individuals.

The Group has also launched the "Climate School" for proactively promoting the public's climate awareness and recognition on "Climate Products". The Group will definitely become a leader in the carbon neutral sector.

Sustainable investing was once seen as niche, it is something now investors can no longer afford to ignore. With ESG funds flood into the carbon market, the stock price of CCNG is set to soar. File: China Carbon Neutral Development Group (HKSE: 1372) opens up gateway for opportunistic investors to participate in carbon market

