Issue planned for the Swiss Prime Site Solutions Investment Fund Commercial

The fund management company of the Swiss Prime Site Solutions Investment Fund Commercial is planning a second issue for March 2022 with a volume of around CHF 145 million and a subscription ratio of 1:1. The payment date for the fund units will be in April 2022. Existing investors can exercise their subscription rights in respect of the capital increase. Before the start of the subscription period, investors will have the opportunity to benefit from a discounted issue commission by means of pre-commitments. Graduated discounts will also be granted for higher subscription volumes.

Detailed information on the transaction will be published shortly before the capital increase. The issue proceeds will be used to further expand the high-quality property portfolio.

Fund portrait The Swiss Prime Site Solutions Investment Fund Commercial invests directly in good to very good locations (AB-BA approach) throughout Switzerland, primarily in commercial real estate. The investment focus is on broad diversification, high cash flow stability and economically established locations.

If you have any questions, please contact: Fabian Linke, Head Business Development & Fundraising Tel. +41 58 317 17 98, fabian.linke@sps.swiss Andrea Schaller, Media Relations Tel. +41 58 317 17 51, andrea.schaller@sps.swiss

Swiss Prime Site Solutions AG Swiss Prime Site Solutions is a group company of the listed Swiss Prime Site AG. The real estate asset manager, which has CHF 3.6 billion in assets under management and a pipeline of over CHF 600 million, develops tailor-made services and real estate solutions for third-party clients. Swiss Prime Site Solutions AG has been approved as a fund manager by FINMA pursuant to Art. 2 (1)(d) in conjunction with Art. 5 (1) FinIA.

Language: English Company: Swiss Prime Sites Solutions Prime Tower, Hardstrasse 201 8005 Zürich Switzerland ISIN: CH1139099068 Valor: 11390990 EQS News ID: 1271787 End of News EQS News Service =------------

