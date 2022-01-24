DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: BP p.l.c.
/ CORRECTION - Transaction in Own Shares
----------------------
REPLACEMENT ANNOUNCEMENT
24 January 2022
This announcement is made in replacement of the Transaction in Own Shares announcement released on 21 January 2022. In the original announcement the total number of ordinary shares purchased was incorrectly stated. It is corrected below.
----------------------
BP p.l.c.
bp Investor Relations +44(0) 207 496 4000
This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.
24.01.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|BP p.l.c.
|1 St James's Square
|SW1Y 4PD London
|United Kingdom
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
1271778 24.01.2022