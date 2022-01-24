Southern Energy Corp. Announces Director Share Purchase

CALGARY, AB / ACCESSWIRE / January 24, 2022 / Southern Energy Corp. ("Southern" or the "Company") (TSXV:SOU)(AIM:SOUC) announces the following purchases of Company common shares. The notification below, made in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation, provides further detail on the applicable transaction.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Steven Smith 2. Reason for the notification a) Position/status Director b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Southern Energy Corp. b) LEI 213800R25GL7J3EBJ698 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Common shares in Southern Energy Corp. Identification code CA8428133059 b) Nature of the transaction Purchase of common shares on the open market c) Price(s) and volume(s) 200,000 common shares at a price of CAD0.4088 d) Aggregated information N/A e) Date of the transaction 18 January 2022 f) Place of the transaction Toronto Stock Exchange

Southern Energy Corp. Ian Atkinson (President and CEO) Calvin Yau (VP Finance and CFO) +1 587 287 5401 +1 587 287 5402 Strand Hanson Limited - Nominated & Financial Adviser James Spinney / James Bellman Hannam & Partners - Joint Broker Samuel Merlin / Ernest Bell Canaccord Genuity - Joint Broker Henry Fitzgerald-O'Connor / James Asensio +44 (0) 20 7409 3494 +44 (0) 20 7907 8500 +44 (0) 20 7523 8000 Camarco James Crothers, Billy Clegg, Daniel Sherwen +44 (0) 20 3757 4980

Southern Energy Corp. is a natural gas exploration and production company. Southern has a primary focus on acquiring and developing conventional natural gas and light oil resources in the southeast Gulf States of Mississippi, Louisiana, and East Texas. Our management team has a long and successful history working together and have created significant shareholder value through accretive acquisitions, optimization of existing oil and natural gas fields and the utilization of re-development strategies utilizing horizontal drilling and multi-staged fracture completion techniques.

