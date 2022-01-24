Das Instrument IBNN GB00BYZ9XC29 VELA TECHNOL.PLC LS-,0001 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 24.01.2022 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 25.01.2022The instrument IBNN GB00BYZ9XC29 VELA TECHNOL.PLC LS-,0001 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 24.01.2022 and ex capital adjustment on 25.01.2022Das Instrument 867 FR0000121857 BEL SA INH. EO 1,5 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 24.01.2022 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 25.01.2022The instrument 867 FR0000121857 BEL SA INH. EO 1,5 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 24.01.2022 and ex capital adjustment on 25.01.2022Das Instrument RJP AU000000SMN3 STRUCT.MONIT.SYSCDIS EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 24.01.2022The instrument RJP AU000000SMN3 STRUCT.MONIT.SYSCDIS EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 24.01.2022Das Instrument QFB1 CA90400H1091 ULTRA RES INC. EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 24.01.2022 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 25.01.2022The instrument QFB1 CA90400H1091 ULTRA RES INC. EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 24.01.2022 and ex capital adjustment on 25.01.2022Das Instrument VMUS NL0011376074 VANECK MSTR.NA. EQ.UC.ETF ETF wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 24.01.2022 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 25.01.2022The instrument VMUS NL0011376074 VANECK MSTR.NA. EQ.UC.ETF ETF is traded cum capital adjustment on 24.01.2022 and ex capital adjustment on 25.01.2022Das Instrument 80R SE0003883990 AROCELL AB EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 24.01.2022 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 25.01.2022The instrument 80R SE0003883990 AROCELL AB EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 24.01.2022 and ex capital adjustment on 25.01.2022