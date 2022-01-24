Regulatory News:

THERACLION (ISIN: FR0010120402; Mnemo: ALTHE), an innovative company developing a scalable robotic platform for noninvasive echotherapy, announces today the appointment of Yann Duchesne as Chairman of the Board of Directors after the tragic death of Christopher Bödtker mid-December. Yann Duchesne is a seasoned French executive CEO who served on numerous boards globally. He will lead Theraclion to the next level of development and value creation.

Christopher Bödtker, had been appointed Chairman of the Board of Directors of Theraclion in April 2020. He made a tremendous contribution to Theraclion through his financial discipline and entrepreneurial passion. "Christopher has enabled the financing to complete the technological advances that will allow the deployment of our disruptive technology, echotherapy. Theraclion is today in the position to make extracorporeal surgery a reality," said David Caumartin, CEO of Theraclion.

Ex-Mckinsey Managing Partner for France, Yann Duchesne was then a Senior Partner in a leading Private Equity in London, before becoming the CEO of a major industrial and commercial conglomerate. During the past 20 years, he has been on many Boards of listed or private equity owned companies, frequently as Chairman. In the healthcare space, Yann served many significant pharma companies while at McKinsey and today is the chairman of a pharmaceutical group (Medis) and is a founding shareholder in a California based biotech (Phylex).

Yann Duchesne's vision is to grow Theraclion in 3 major therapeutical areas in 3 geographies: Varicose veins, in the USA (seeking FDA clearance) and in Europe; Thyroid, in Europe and in China; Breast cancer, mostly in the USA. In order to achieve these ambitious goals, Theraclion will secure financing and strategic partnerships and will focus mostly on critical technical and clinical milestones, talent motivation and retention. Yann Duchesne's ambition is to bring Theraclion amongst the world leaders treatment device with robotics artificial intelligence.

About Theraclion

At Theraclion we believe that surgery, as we know it, is outdated. It converts optimistic patients into anxious individuals, brilliant doctors into exhausted system executors and stretches healthcare systems to the limit. We have disrupted this convention by creating extracorporeal treatment platforms. We replace surgery with a robotic treatment from outside the body using High Intensity Focussed Ultrasound (HIFU). Our leading edge echotherapy platforms are currently CE marked in non-invasive treatment of varicose veins with SONOVEIN and of breast fibroadenomas and thyroid nodules with Echopulse

Located in Malakoff, near Paris, our employees live and breath innovation by extensive clinical research and harness artificial intelligence. The market of varicose veins treatment alone requires around 5 million procedures annually. It is a dynamic market in which we change paradigms by making non-invasive echotherapy the new standard.

For more information, please visit www.theraclion.com and our patient website https://echotherapie.com/echotherapy/.

Theraclion is listed on Euronext Growth Paris

Mnemonic: ALTHE ISIN code: FR0010120402

LEI: 9695007X7HA7A1GCYD29

