- (PLX AI) - Siemens Gamesa still faces risks after last week's profit warning and it's too soon to turn positive on the stock, analysts at Bank of America said.
- • They maintain an underperform rating on the stock, with price target cut to EUR 16 from EUR 18.30
- • Uncertainty remains very high given a volatile end-market environment, BofA said
- • The big risks are customer delays, weaker orders, and logistics: BofA
- • Siemens Gamesa shares were up 0.7% in early trading after Deutsche Bank raised the stock to buy on hopes of a full merger with Siemens Energy
