Stephen Cutbill joins the advertising technology company in a newly created UK General Manager position

Yieldmo, a leading advertising technology company that operates a smart exchange for buyers and sellers, has announced the appointment of Stephen Cutbill in the newly created role of UK General Manager. Stephen will spearhead developing and executing the company's local strategy, as well as acquiring new clients. The move signals the company's commitment to international expansion, especially in the UK market.

"We're very pleased to welcome Stephen to Yieldmo, where he will head up the new UK office as General Manager. Expansion into the EMEA market is a key goal in 2022, and Stephen brings the experience, energy and entrepreneurial spirit required to establish relationships with new clients in the region," commented Mike Yavonditte, Founder CEO, Yieldmo

As a leader in contextual analytics, real time technology, and digital formats, scaling its products and services internationally is a priority for Yieldmo. In his role, Stephen will be leading this programme locally in the UK and will also be recruiting industry-leading talent in the region to support the expansion.

With more than 15 years experience on both the buy and sell-side of the advertising ecosystem, Stephen is well respected in the digital advertising industry. Previously working at companies such as Future PLC, MediaMath, OpenX and TripleLift, Stephen joins Yieldmo from Cavai where his position as VP Global Partnerships saw him leading publisher, supply, data and DSP relationships globally.

"Stephen's wealth of experience in relationship development in the UK will be a huge asset as we expand into the region. We will look to him to evangelise and sell our products, and suite of services, as well as lead and negotiate business terms and agreements with potential publishers," Yavonditte continued.

"I'm thrilled to be joining a company with a leadership team as smart and experienced as Yieldmo," said Stephen Cutbill, UK General Manager, Yieldmo. "Their ambitious and well thought out rationale for growth globally along with an innovative approach to creating value for buyers and sellers was a big draw, as well as the company's direct, long-standing relationships with major buyers and respected publishers. Through owned, custom contextual signals, impactful formats and unrivalled technology, Yieldmo will become a fundamental partner in any monetisation stack and DSP buying logic."

About Yieldmo

Yieldmo is an advertising technology company that operates a smart exchange that differentiates and enhances the value of ad inventory for buyers and sellers. As a leader in contextual analytics, real time technology, and digital formats, we create, measure, model, and optimize campaigns for unmatched scale and performance. By understanding how each unique impression behaves and looking for patterns and performance in real time, we can drive real performance gains without relying on audience data.

Bio

Stephen Cutbill, UK General Manager at Yieldmo

Stephen Cutbill is Yieldmo's UK General Manager and an experienced international digital leader. Stephen has spent more than 15 years working on both the buy and sell-side of the advertising ecosystem, at companies such as Future PLC, MediaMath, OpenX and TripleLift. He joined Yieldmo from Cavai in 2022, where he had previously been VP of Global Partnerships.

With expert knowledge of leading and organising commercial and client service efforts across DSP's, SSP's and publishers, he is charged with spearheading the development and execution of Yieldmo's UK strategy, as well as acquiring new clients. In addition, Stephen brings expertise in management and people development as he builds and leads Yieldmo's UK team.

