Dow Jones News
24.01.2022 | 11:31
Magnit announces dividend payment update

DJ Magnit announces dividend payment update

MAGNIT PJSC (MGNT) Magnit announces dividend payment update 24-Jan-2022 / 13:00 MSK Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

MAGNIT announces dividend payment update

Krasnodar, Russia (January 24, 2022): Magnit PJSC (MOEX and LSE: MGNT; the Company, Magnit), one of Russia's leading retailers, announces payment of dividends.

Please be informed that PJSC "Magnit" has made dividend payment on its shares following the results of the 9 months of 2021. 

Type of securities:                           ordinary registered shares 
International Securities Identification Number (ISIN):          RU000A0JKQU8 
State registration number of the issue and the date of registration:   1-01-60525-P as of March 4, 2004 
Total amount of dividends paid following the results of the 9 months of RUB 29,999,597,589.04 
2021: 
Amount of dividend paid following the results of the 9 months of 2021:  RUB 294.37 
Total number of shares on which the dividends have been paid:      101,911,192 shares 
Form of yield payment:                          monetary funds in the currency of the Russian 
                                     Federation 
Dividend record date:                          December 31, 2021 
Dividend payment date for nominees:                   January 21, 2022 
Dividend payment date for the other shareholders registered in the    February 11, 2022 
shareholder register:

Dividends due to the nominee holders and trustees who are professional securities market participants, registered in the shareholder register, were paid in full.

The deadline for the dividend payment to the other shareholders registered in the shareholder register has not expired. 

For further information, please contact: 
 
       Dina Chistyak 
       Head of Investor Relations 
       dina_chistyak@magnit.ru 
       Office: +7 (861) 210 9810 x 15101 
 
       Media Inquiries          Twitter 
       press@magnit.ru          @MagnitIR 
 
 
       Note to editors 
 
       "Magnit" is one of Russia's leading retailers. Founded in 1994, the company is headquartered in the 
       southern Russian city of Krasnodar. As of September 30, 2021, Magnit operated 45 distribution centers and 
       25,315 stores in 3,840 cities and towns throughout 7 federal regions of the Russian Federation. 
       In accordance with the unaudited IFRS 16 management accounts results for 9M 2021, Magnit had revenues of 
       RUB 1,311.5 billion and an EBITDA of RUB 151.4 billion. Magnit's local shares are traded on the Moscow 
       Exchange (MOEX: MGNT) and its GDRs on the London Stock Exchange (LSE: MGNT) and it has a credit rating 
       from Standard & Poor's of BB. 
 
       Forward-looking statements 
 
       This document contains or may contain forward-looking statements that may or may not prove accurate. For 
       example, statements regarding expected sales growth rate and/or store openings are forward-looking 
       statements. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important 
       factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from what is expressed or implied by the 
       statements. Any forward-looking statement is based on information available to Magnit as of the date of 
       the statement. All written or oral forward-looking statements attributable to Magnit are qualified by 
       this caution. Magnit does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement 
       to reflect any change in circumstances.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      US55953Q2021 
Category Code: MSCU 
TIDM:      MGNT 
LEI Code:    2534009KKPTVL99W2Y12 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  138470 
EQS News ID:  1272032 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1272032&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 24, 2022 05:00 ET (10:00 GMT)

