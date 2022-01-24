DJ Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Heidelberg E-Mobility continues on the road to success - 50,000th Wallbox Energy Control already delivered

Rising registration figures for fully electric cars and plug-in hybrid vehicles are leading to unabated high demand for charging solutions in the private sector. Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG (Heidelberg) has successfully positioned itself in this segment by continuously expanding its product range and production capacities. For example, the 50,000th Energy Control wallbox has now been delivered just one year after its launch. The anniversary charging station was presented to e-mobility expert and influencer Oliver Krüger from Hamburg. The sales success underlines Heidelberg's leading position in the German market for private charging infrastructure. The company is looking at a market share of over 20 percent in this growth segment.

"With our successful offering in the field of electromobility, we are actively contributing to the mobility turnaround in Germany. Already 50,000 wallboxes of the latest model sold underline that we are one of the leading providers nationally and internationally in the accelerated development of the necessary charging infrastructure," said Rainer Hundsdörfer, CEO of Heidelberg.

In total, Heidelberg has already sold charging systems in the six-figure range since entering the market in 2018. Today, Heidelberg serves the home market with the Heidelberg Wallbox Home Eco and Heidelberg Wallbox Energy Control models for the German and European markets. The anniversary charging station type has been sold primarily in Germany to date, but is enjoying increasing popularity in neighboring countries. Following market entries in Austria and Switzerland, Heidelberg will in future also be offering its charging solutions in France, Poland, and Hungary. In line with the

dynamic development of demand, the fourth wallbox production line was put into operation earlier than planned at the Wiesloch-Walldorf site.

Smart charging system for up to 16 electric vehicles simultaneously The Heidelberg Wallbox Energy Control with integrated load management enables simultaneous charging of several vehicles and thus offers an attractive charging solution for apartment buildings, in garages with several parking spaces, and in company and hotel parking lots. Thanks to local dynamic load management, several networked wallboxes optimally and automatically distribute the available charging current to up to 16 hybrid or electric vehicles.

In the future, the portfolio in the area of e-mobility is to be expanded into a complete offering for smart home solutions, for example with integrated charging solutions for company car fleets, parking garages, complete residential complexes or also for municipalities. To this end, the company is leveraging its expertise in the field of power electronics and software, supplemented by acquisitions such as EnBW charging ststaion technology. Partnerships in these areas are also conceivable, as already with SAP for automatic billing, invoicing and payment.

Making-off of the 50,000th Wallbox Energy Control: production of the anniversary system Handover of the 50,000th Energy Control wallbox Figure 1: The anniversary charging station was presented to e-mobility expert and influencer Oliver Krüger (right) from Hamburg by Marco Flach and Nina Koch (from left, both Heidelberg).

Figure 2: The 50,000th Heidelberg Wallbox Energy Control was delivered just one year after its launch.

Figure 3: Heidelberg continues to expand production capacity in the area of e-mobility. Press Release | Heidelberg

Additional details about Heidelberg wallboxes: Internet: wallbox.heidelberg.com E-mail: wallbox@heidelberg.com Wallbox hotline: +49 6222-82-2266

Overview of the Heidelberg Wallbox family, including technical data

