Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), the leading information management company, today announced that it has appointed Gillian Tiltman as Senior Vice President and Head of Investor Relations, effective immediately.

In her role, Tiltman will be responsible for devising, executing and leading Iron Mountain's investor relations strategy. She will lead engagement with the investment community and financial media, shaping Iron Mountain's investment story, and communicating the value of the Company.

"As an experienced portfolio manager with an excellent track record, Gillian brings a unique set of experiences and capabilities to Iron Mountain, and we are delighted to welcome her to the Iron Mountain team," said Barry Hytinen, Chief Financial Officer and Executive Vice President at Iron Mountain. "I look forward to working closely with her as we continue to execute on our growth strategy across our strong storage business, capitalize on our continued momentum and create value for our shareholders and other stakeholders."

"Iron Mountain has a strong growth agenda and compelling investment thesis, and I am excited to join the team," Tiltman said. "I look forward to educating investors and analysts on Iron Mountain's strategy, performance and long-term ambition, while communicating our compelling prospects for value creation to the broader investment community."

Tiltman previously served as a Managing Director, Portfolio Manager for the Real Estate Securities Group at Neuberger Berman Europe Limited. Over the last eight years, she was responsible for asset allocation, investment decisions, as well as portfolio construction across Europe. She was also responsible for marketing and promotion for all REIT strategies. Earlier in her career, she worked for M&G Investment Management, Merrill Lynch and Deustche Bank. She is a graduate of Princeton University.

She will report to Iron Mountain's Chief Financial Officer and will be based in London.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is the global leader in innovative storage, lifecycle IT asset management and information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 225,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain helps customers CLIMB HIGHER to transform their businesses. Through a range of services including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, IT Asset Lifecycle Management, secure destruction, and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals. To learn more about Iron Mountain, please visit: www.IronMountain.com and follow @IronMountain on Twitter and LinkedIn.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220123005090/en/

Contacts:

Investor Relations:

Sarah Barry

Manager, Investor Relations

Sarah.Barry@ironmountain.com

(617) 237-6597

Media Relations:

Marti Zehr-Breedlove

Iron Mountain Global Communications

media@ironmountain.com