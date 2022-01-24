Guang-Li Biomedicine Inc.: Guang Li Biomedicine Awarded the SNQ National Quality Label

TAIPEI, TAIWAN / ACCESSWIRE / January 24, 2022 / Guang Li Biomedicine's immune cell technology product "CIK cell" won the National Biotechnology and Medical Care Quality Award and Symbol of National Quality (SNQ) National Quality Label in Taiwan. In this regard, Susan Lee, chairman of Guang Li Biomedicine, said that the increasingly mature immune cell technology would benefit more cancer patients to fight against the disease. In addition, the national quality label has recognized " CIK cell " this time, setting a model for the industry's quality.

Susan Lee, Chairman of Guang Li Biomedicine, obtained the Symbol of National Quality certificate. (Photo via Guang Li Biomedicine)

SNQ is a rigorously scrutinized national quality certification to select outstanding companies and products. Furthermore, in line with national planning and social needs, Guang Li Biomedicine actively promotes several clinical trial programs, comprehensively enhances Taiwan's biomedical research and patent projects, and improves the quality of medical care for the public, and thus has been recognized by the national quality certification.

The growing prevalence of chronic diseases, including cancer, heart disease, stroke, asthma, chronic respiratory diseases, and high blood pressure, will positively impact the growth of the biotechnology market. According to the Global Biotechnology Services Market Report, in 2020, it reached approximately $83,743.6 million. It is expected to grow to $135.973 billion in 2025, a growth rate of 10.2%. In 2030, it will reach 218.9247 billion US dollars, making the biotechnology market an important investment target in the global investment market.

In the past, The Global Biotechnology Services Market lacks the constraints of strong intellectual property protection laws, making it difficult for the market to expand rapidly. However, in recent years, the medical and biotechnology industry has gradually attached importance to the value of intellectual property rights, and the number of related patents has increased, making this industry the best investment target in the eyes of venture capital companies and investors. As a result, Guang Li Biomedicine has actively obtained several domestic and foreign patented technologies, including five patents related to cell culture and storage and three patents related to blood collection and storage, to drive the overall growth of biotechnology research projects.

Guang Li Biomedicine was established in 2009. It initially developed stem cell-related technologies and services, which built a 150-square-meter exclusive cell laboratory. It was the first center in Taiwan to have both cord blood and stem cell storage services. Guang Li Biomedicine improves software and hardware technology and equipment in all aspects, improves research efficiency and quality, and becomes a biotechnology research and development indicator.

Statistics point out that the research and development market is the largest segment of the biotechnology services market, accounting for 49.1% of 2020. The Asia-Pacific region is the largest biotechnology services market, accounting for 37.5%. The data shows that biotechnology research will become a critical project in the Asian investment market. Relevant research projects will improve and enhance the quality of human life and drive overall economic growth.

Guang Li Biomedical Research Center is a well-known cell laboratory in Taiwan. "CIK Cell" product have won the SNQ National Quality Award.

