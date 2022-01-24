License Marks First of Several Expected States' Licenses for Champion Gaming

Louisville, Kentucky--(Newsfile Corp. - January 24, 2022) - Champion Gaming Group Inc. (TSXV: WAGR) (formerly, Prime City One Capital Corp.) ("Champion Gaming" or the "Company") announced today that it has acquired a Vendor Minor sports betting license in Colorado. As a provider of proprietary sports content and analytics to companies licensed to operate sports betting, Champion Gaming is required to have a Vendor Minor License to operate in the State of Colorado.

The license was awarded by the Colorado Division of Gaming and allows the Company to partner with operators active in the state. Currently, Champion Gaming has three products targeting the US market, EdjSports, Football Outsiders and EdjVarsity, which provide industry-leading sports content, data and analytics.

"We are pleased to have been granted a license to operate in Colorado," said Ken Hershman, CEO of Champion Gaming. "This is the first state of many that will enable us to structure revenue generating partnerships with sportsbooks interested in our dedicated and engaged audiences across all our brands."

About Champion Gaming

Champion Gaming is a sports content, data and analytics company that provides predictive and prescriptive analytical models and win probability applications and statistics in the sports industry for teams, media, fans, and bettors. The sports analytical and data solutions currently offered by Champion to its customers include: a fully customized probability engine; interactive sports matchup models; spread and over/under distributions; and sports statistics and historical data statistics.

Further information on Champion Gaming can be found at https://www.championgaming.com. Ongoing financial and disclosure documents can be found on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

