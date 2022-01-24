St. Albert, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - January 24, 2022) - Enterprise Group, Inc. (TSX: E) (the "Company" or "Enterprise"), a consolidator of mobile site infrastructure services and equipment to the energy sector announces the beginning of a 2-year support services agreement with a global Tier One client.

In the past, Enterprise was brought in to provide key physical infrastructure to a client's remote site needs including completions.

Today's announcement represents a relationship which expands the Company's services and infrastructure abilities to include involvement in the initial site planning, including drilling and critical water management support. Enterprise's extensive infrastructure expertise will add significant value, cost savings and environmental benefits to existing and future engagements.

This global client has major single and joint resource operations and holdings in Western Canada. It is also a member of LNG Canada, which will export Canadian natural gas to Asian markets, position Canada on the global map of LNG exporting countries and create a robust and world-class liquefied natural gas (LNG) industry in British Columbia and Canada.

Leonard Jaroszuk CEO, President and Chairman of Enterprise group, stated, "We are extremely gratified for the confidence this substantial international client has put in Enterprise. We feel that our depth of experience as well as our stated commitment to assisting our clients in addressing environmental, climatic and carbon reduction issues within the resource sector will be a highlight of the corporate growth we see both now and in the future."

As with the Company's other Tier One clients this deal fits precisely into Enterprise Group's significant technology commitment: To develop and deliver clients the products and services to significantly reduce costs as well as carbon and greenhouse gas output. The client is committed to the safety of its people, minimizing its impact on the environment, and honoring the communities in which it works.

About Enterprise Group, Inc.

Enterprise Group, Inc is a consolidator of services-including specialized equipment rental to the energy/resource sector. The Company works with particular emphasis on systems and technologies that mitigate, reduce or eliminate CO2 and Greenhouse Gas emissions for itself and clients. The Company is well known to local Tier One and international resource companies with operations in Western Canada. More information is available at the Company's website www.enterprisegrp.ca. Corporate filings can be found on www.sedar.com. For questions or additional information, please contact:

Leonard Jaroszuk: President & CEO, or

Desmond O'Kell: Senior Vice-President

contact@enterprisegrp.ca

Ph: 780-418-4400

Forward-Looking Information

This news release may contain certain forward-looking information, as defined under applicable Canadian securities legislation, that is not based on historical fact, including without limitation statements containing the words "believes," "anticipates," "plans," "intends," "will," "should," "expects," "continue," "estimate," "forecasts" and other similar expressions. In particular, this news release includes forward-looking information relating to the Facility and the Company's intention to pursue acquisition opportunities and to purchase shares pursuant to the normal course issuer bid. Actual results, events, or developments could be materially different from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. There is no assurance that any of the events or expectations will occur or be realized. By their nature, forward-looking statements are subject to numerous assumptions and risk factors including those discussed in the Company's Annual Information Form and most recent MD&A which are incorporated herein by reference and are available through SEDAR at www.sedar.com. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement and are made as of the date hereof. The Company disclaims any intention and has no obligation or responsibility, except as required by law, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/111265