Genius Sports to help power Betway's sportsbook in the U.S. and globally with official data, live streaming, and fan engagement solutions

New agreement expands on Genius Sports' long-term official data and trading partnership with Betway

Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI) ("Genius Sports" or "the Company"), the official data, technology and commercial partner powering the ecosystem connecting sports, betting and media, has secured a major new official data, live streaming and fan engagement partnership with leading global online sports betting and gaming brand Betway.

The new agreement provides Betway with Genius Sports' award-winning LiveData and LiveTrading solutions, delivering real-time data and pin-point pricing for the NFL and NCAA Basketball, alongside the English Premier League and Euroleague Basketball from its long-term existing partnership. Licensed in five states across the U.S., Betway will have access to Genius Sports' full NFL product suite, including access to the league's real-time statistics, proprietary Next Gen Stats (NGS) and official sports betting data feed.

Betway will become the latest sportsbook to implement Genius Sports' live streaming service, delivering premium low latency broadcasts from multiple sports and thousands of events per year including live NFL streams to customers outside the U.S.

To help further attract, engage, and retain global Betway customers, Genius Sports will provide its digital marketing and bespoke free-to-play tools. Betway will be able to run highly targeted, data-driven campaigns across display, video and connected TV to drive deeper engagement levels and lower the cost of acquisition.

"We're thrilled to add Genius Sports' LiveData and LiveTrading solutions for NFL betting to our existing partnership with them, saidAnthony Werkman, CEO of Betway."As our brand continues to grow globally, we are constantly seeking new ways to enhance the Betway customer experience, and this data and technology achieves that.

"We look forward to continuing our great working relationship with Genius Sports through this latest agreement."

"As one of our long-term official data partners, Betway has always invested in a world-class product for its customers worldwide," said Mark Locke, CEO of Genius Sports. "The Betway brand is growing rapidly across the U.S. and we're thrilled to be helping accelerate this expansion with our premium official sports betting feeds, live streaming and fan engagement solutions."

About Betway

Betway is part of Super Group: the global digital company which provides first class entertainment to the worldwide betting and gaming community.

Super Group is the holding company for leading global online sports betting and gaming businesses: Betway, a premier online sports betting brand, and Spin, a multi-brand online casino offering. The group is licensed in over 20 jurisdictions, with leading positions in key markets throughout Europe, the Americas and Africa. For more information, visit www.sghc.com.

Betway Group is a leading provider of innovative and exciting entertainment across sports betting, casino and esports betting. Launched in 2006, the company operates across a number of regulated online markets. Betway prides itself on providing its customers with a bespoke, fun and informed betting experience, supported by a safe, secure, fair and responsible environment.

Betway is a member of several prominent industry-related bodies, including International Betting Integrity Association (IBIA), iGaming European Network (iGEN), the Independent Betting Adjudication Service (IBAS), Sports Wagering Integrity Monitoring Association (SWIMA) and the Betting and Gaming Council (BGC), and is ISO 27001 certified through the trusted international testing agency eCOGRA.

About Genius Sports

Genius Sports is the official data, technology and commercial partner that powers the global ecosystem connecting sports, betting and media. We are a global leader in digital sports content, technology and integrity services. Our technology is used in over 150 countries worldwide, empowering sports to capture, manage and distribute their live data and video, driving their digital transformation and enhancing their relationships with fans.

We are the trusted partner to over 400 sports organizations globally, including many of the world's largest leagues and federations such as the NFL, EPL, FIBA, NCAA, NASCAR, AFA and PGA.

Genius Sports is uniquely placed through cutting-edge technology, scale and global reach to support our partners. We are more than just a technology company, we build long-term relationships with sports at all levels, helping them to control and maximize the value of their content while providing technical expertise and round-the-clock support.

