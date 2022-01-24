Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - January 24, 2022) - Rockcliff Metals Corporation (CSE: RCLF) (OTCQB: RKCLF) ("Rockcliff" or the "Company") is pleased to announce additional high-grade volcanogenic massive sulphide ("VMS") drill results from its recent phase one drill program completed in late 2021. Presently, Rockcliff has initiated its phase two drill program at the 100% owned Copperman Property. The Copperman Property hosts the historical unmined Copperman VMS Deposit and remains a top exploration priority for Rockcliff that is strategically located within the world class Flin Flon - Snow Lake Greenstone Belt, the largest Paleoproterozoic VMS District in the world.

Rockcliff's Interim President and CEO, Ken Lapierre, commented, "Copperman drill results continue to return high grade, significant, thick, copper-zinc mineralization at relatively shallow depths. Currently, our phase two drill program is targeting along strike and below these exciting drill results where the mineralization remains open in all directions. Nearby undrilled geophysical anomalies with similar geophysical signatures like that associated with the Copperman VMS Deposit will be drill tested for their significance. Rockcliff is very active this winter with a multifaceted exploration program targeting VMS discoveries on several high priority properties within our extensive property portfolio. We look forward to releasing assay results as they become available."

See Figure 1 for location of the Copperman VMS Deposit, untested anomalies and underlying TDEM survey results. Significant estimated true thicknesses and grades from drill core assays are summarized below.

Hole # From (m) To (m) Length (m) Copper % Zinc % Gold g/t Silver g/t CuEq* RCU21-012 165.12 174.12 9.00 0.56 2.24 0.07 2.48 1.51 includes 165.12 168.12 3.00 1.27 2.82 0.15 5.13 2.54 RCU21-013 180.30 186.30 6.00 0.09 0.94 0.01 0.70 0.92 RCU21-014 103.50 114.25 10.75 2.04 2.55 0.23 7.05 3.28 includes 105.50 111.25 5.75 3.23 3.33 0.29 10.70 4.86 includes 110.25 111.25 1.00 7.75 2.70 0.42 23.20 9.37 RCU21-015 73.35 74.35 1.00 0.67 2.67 0.05 2.10 1.76 and 107.10 108.10 1.00 0.14 3.59 0.04 2.10 1.59 RCU21-016 105.00 116.00 11.00 1.33 1.76 0.08 3.95 2.12 includes 106.00 113.10 7.10 1.92 2.23 0.10 5.60 2.93 includes 112.00 113.10 1.10 2.30 5.48 0.15 7.60 4.62 and 122.00 130.45 8.45 0.41 1.09 0.22 3.23 1.04 RCU21-017 135.83 138.86 3.03 2.14 4.14 0.25 7.34 4.02 includes 145.60 147.00 1.40 0.35 10.30 0.10 4.90 4.47

(m) = metres represent interpreted true thickness, % = percentage, g/t = grams per tonne, *CuEq = copper equivalent value used US$3.15/pound copper, US$1.22/pound zinc, US$1750/ troy ounce gold and US$22 /per ounce silver. CuEq = Cu grade % + (Zn grade % X Zn price per lb / Cu price per pound) + (Au grade g/t X Au price per gram / Cu price per tonne) X 100 + (Ag grade g/t X Ag price per gram / Cu price per tonne) X 100. No process recoveries or smelter payables were included in the calculation. The numbers may not add up due to rounding.

Figure 1: Plan Surface TDEM view of Copperman Property Highlighting the Historical Copperman Deposit and Surface Untested Geophysical Anomalies.



To view an enhanced version of Figure 1, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/3071/111272_3ccb9379d4e0a8c8_001full.jpg

To-date, holes RCU021-18 to RCU021-022 from the phase one drill program completed in late 2021 remain out for assay. Results of the remaining holes will be reported following receipt from the assay lab. Previous holes RCU21-001 to RCU21-012 were pressed release on November 24 and December 15, 2021.

Additional drill hole information is summarized below.

Hole # UTM-E UTM-N Dip° Azimuth° Length-metres RCU21-012 443380 6056111 -55 325 245 RCU21-013 443380 6056111 -60 325 251 RCU21-014 443349 6056136 -48 325 221 RCU21-015 443312 6056199 -55 345 164 RCU21-016 443339 6056156 -55 345 185 RCU21-017 443365 6056120 -55 345 209.5

Quality Control and Quality Assurance

Samples of half core from the Copperman Property were packaged and shipped directly from Rockcliff's core facility in Snow Lake to ALS Canada Ltd. (ALS), in Thunder Bay, Ontario. ALS is a Canadian assay laboratory and is accredited under ISO/IEC 17025. Each bagged core sample was dried, crushed to 70% passing 10 mesh and a 250g pulp is pulverized to 85% passing 150 mesh for assaying. Once processed, samples are shipped from the preparation lab to their accredited analytical facility in North Vancouver, BC. A 0.5g cut is taken from each pulp for base metal analyses and leached in a multi acid (total) digestion and then analyzed for copper, lead, zinc and silver by inductively coupled plasma atomic emission spectroscopy. Gold concentrations are determined by fire assay using a 30g charge followed by an atomic absorption finish. Samples greater than the upper detection limit (3000 ppb) are reanalyzed using fire assay gravimetric using a 1 assay Ton charge. Rockcliff inserted certified blanks and standards in the sample stream to ensure lab integrity. Rockcliff has no relationship with ALS other than ALS being a service provider to the Company.

Ken Lapierre P.Geo., Interim President & CEO and VP Exploration of Rockcliff, a Qualified Person in accordance with Canadian regulatory requirements as set out in NI 43-101, has read and approved the scientific and technical information that forms the basis for the disclosure contained in this press release.

About Rockcliff Metals Corporation

Rockcliff is a Canadian exploration and resource development Company with several advanced-stage, high-grade VMS copper-zinc dominant deposits in the Snow Lake area of central Manitoba. The Company is a major landholder in the Flin Flon-Snow Lake Greenstone Belt which is the largest Paleoproterozoic VMS district in the world, hosting high-grade mines and deposits containing copper, zinc, gold and silver. The Company's extensive portfolio of properties totals approximately 4,000 km² and includes six 100% owned high grade, undeveloped VMS deposits. Rockcliff's (49% ownership) seventh high-grade VMS deposit, the Talbot Copper Deposit, is a joint Venture with Hudbay (51% ownership).

