Netlist, Inc.: Netlist Expands NVMe SSD Product Line

N1563 Series Delivers Cutting Edge Enterprise Data Center Class Performance and Security

IRVINE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / January 24, 2022 / Netlist, Inc. (OTCQB:NLST) today announced the release of its PCIe Gen4 NVMe N1563 Series of SSDs, expanding Netlist's Gen4 NVMe portfolio. This new line of SSDs brings exceptional performance, new NVMe and TCG Opal security features, and short lead times necessary to meet enterprise and cloud design requirements.

Utilizing 176-layer 3D TLC NAND, best-in-class firmware, and offering a wide array of NVMe and security features, the N1563 generates higher levels of performance and increased data protection required by server and data center storage systems. The N1563 delivers a significant performance boost compared to prior generation solutions with up to 2X sequential and higher than 67% random read and write workload performance improvements, and offers on average 30% lower latency. Available in two form factors: 2.5-inch U.2 and HHHL AIC with capacities ranging from 1.6TB to 7.68TB, the N1563 provides the required fit and scale for mainstream and high-performance applications.

Tinh Ngo, Netlist's Vice President of Marketing stated, "We are pleased to expand Netlist's Gen4 NVMe SSD product line, delivering enhanced data center class performance in a more cost-efficient solution. In addition, we are committed to providing industry-best lead times to enable our customers fast access to supply of SSDs in a tight market environment."

Netlist's N1563 Gen4 NVMe SSD Key Features

Exceptional performance: up to 7 GB/s sequential and 1.1M IOPS random read

Fastest delivery: < 2 to 4 weeks for all drive capacities

Longer product lifecycle extends in-field use and reduces overall engineering and test spend (1 to 3+ years of extended lifecycle beyond the Tier 1's)

Form factors: 2.5-inch U.2and HHHL AIC with capacity range from 1.6TB to 7.68TB

Customizable endurance features up to 9 drive writes per day (DWPD) (5-year warranty)

T10 PI for end-to-end data protection: supporting variable sector size for erasure coding as an example

TCG Opal encryption key management for greater data security

NVMe feature additions: telemetry, crypto erase, sanitize, self-test, and debugger

Customization capabilities: firmware tuning for performance; power, thermal, and mechanical upgrades all adding to customer system differentiation

N1563 Gen4 NVMe Feature & Performance Snapshot

N1563 2.5" U.2 / HHHL AIC Form Factors & Capacities U.2 15mm & HHHL AIC: 1.6TB / 1.92TB / 3.2TB / 3.84TB / 6.4TB / 7.68TB Interface PCIe 4.0, NVMe 1.4 NAND Technology 3D TLC NAND, 176-layer Performance

(Sequential R & W) Up to 6.8 GB/s & 4.8 GB/s Performance

(Random R & W) Up to 1.1M IOPS & 420K IOPS Latency

(Random R & W) 72 µs & 10 µs Endurance

(Can be customized) 1, 3, up to 9 DWPD (5-year warranty) Power Avg. Write: 9W

Idle: 4W

To learn more about Netlist's NVMe SSD products (AIC HHHL, U.2, and M.2), visit: www.netlist.com/products/enterprise-ssd/ or contact your local Netlist sales representative, atwww.netlist.com/us-international/ for additional information.

For pricing, sampling, and general NVMe SSD inquiries, please email ssd@netlist.com.

About Netlist

Netlist provides high-performance solid state drives and modular memory solutions to enterprise customers in diverse industries. The Company's NVMe SSDs in various capacities and form factors and the line of custom and specialty memory products bring industry-leading performance to server and storage appliance customers and cloud service providers. Netlist licenses its portfolio of intellectual property including patents, in server memory, hybrid memory and storage class memory, to companies that implement Netlist's technology. To learn more, visit www.netlist.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are statements other than historical facts and often address future events or Netlist's future performance. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release include statements about Netlist's ability to execute on its strategic initiatives. All forward-looking statements reflect management's present expectations regarding future events and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by any forward-looking statements. risks associated with Netlist's product sales, including the market and demand for products sold by Netlist and its ability to successfully develop and launch new products that are attractive to the market; the success of product, joint development and licensing partnerships; the competitive landscape of Netlist's industry; and general economic, political and market conditions, including quarantines, factory slowdowns or shutdowns, and travel restrictions resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic. All forward-looking statements reflect management's present assumptions, expectations and beliefs regarding future events and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by any forward-looking statements. These and other risks and uncertainties are described in Netlist's annual report on Form 10-K for its most recently completed fiscal year filed on March 26, 2021, and the other filings it makes with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time, including any subsequently filed quarterly and current reports. In light of these risks, uncertainties and other factors, these forward-looking statements should not be relied on as predictions of future events. These forward-looking statements represent Netlist's assumptions, expectations and beliefs only as of the date they are made, and except as required by law, Netlist undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements for any reason.

