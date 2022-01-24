Buscar Company Forward Split

Buscar Company Announces 3 ½ for-1 Forward Stock Split.

BEVERLY HILLS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / January 24, 2022 / Buscar Company, Inc. (OTC Pink:CGLD) is announcing its plans to execute a forward share split based on three and one-half (3 1/2) new common shares for each one (1) old common share (the "Stock Split"). All shareholders of record as of the record date of February 11, 2022, will be entitled to the Stock Split. The total market value of the shares outstanding will not be affected because of this forward split. We are currently finalizing the filing for FINRA and are required to file with FINRA 10 days prior to the record date.

Contact:

+1. 833.539.4777

office@cgld.email

SOURCE: Buscar Company, Inc.

