Montag, 24.01.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 667 internationalen Medien
WKN: A2ANQK ISIN: US12316W2026 Ticker-Symbol:  
ACCESSWIRE
24.01.2022 | 14:08
88 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Buscar Company Forward Split

Buscar Company Announces 3 ½ for-1 Forward Stock Split.

BEVERLY HILLS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / January 24, 2022 / Buscar Company, Inc. (OTC Pink:CGLD) is announcing its plans to execute a forward share split based on three and one-half (3 1/2) new common shares for each one (1) old common share (the "Stock Split"). All shareholders of record as of the record date of February 11, 2022, will be entitled to the Stock Split. The total market value of the shares outstanding will not be affected because of this forward split. We are currently finalizing the filing for FINRA and are required to file with FINRA 10 days prior to the record date.

Contact:
+1. 833.539.4777
office@cgld.email

SOURCE: Buscar Company, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/685060/Buscar-Company-Forward-Split

© 2022 ACCESSWIRE
