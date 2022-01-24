Orbital Micro Systems Inc.: Orbital Micro Systems Competitively Selected for Elite U.S. Defense Exportability Features Program

Broad support for OMS across DoD led to nomination and contract for Phase IA study under the Defense Exportability Features program

BOULDER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / January 24, 2022 / Orbital Micro Systems (OMS) announced January 24, 2022 that its Global Earth Monitoring System (GEMS), WeatherRecord, WeatherLock, and International Center for Earth Data (ICED) capabilities have been competitively selected across the entire Department of Defense (DoD) after nomination by the U.S. Space Force to the Office of the Secretary of Defense's Defense Exportability Features (DEF) program.

The DEF program is designed to develop and incorporate technology protection features into designated systems during their research and development phases with the goals of enhancing coalition interoperability, decreasing costs to the DoD and partner nations, and improving the international competitiveness of U.S. defense systems.

Through this initiative, OMS, a leader in advanced instrumentation for earth observation, will perform market research for the DoD regarding the potential to export its technology portfolio to countries who have signed defense cooperation treaties or agreements with the United States, including the Combined Maritime Forces, Organization of American States, North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), Five Eyes, Five Power Defense Arrangement, ANZUS treaty, Compact of Free Association, U.S.-Israel Strategic Partnership, Japanese Security Alliance, South Korea Mutual Defense Agreement, India Major Defense Partner, and Rio treaty. In addition, OMS will outline a plan to incorporate the necessary program protection and security features to enable future export of its capabilities.

In its nomination for the DEF program, the Space Force noted that the OMS technology portfolio has a high degree of potential for export to international government customers who lack in-country Meteorological Satellite (MetSat) and Meteorological Data (MetData) capabilities.

"OMS is truly humbled to be selected for the highly competitive DEF program and is working quickly to engage with 20 U.S. government stakeholder organizations to coordinate this complex effort, including the Space Force, U.S. Air Force, U.S. Navy, and National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA)," said Michael Hurowitz, OMS chief executive officer. "Our unique passive microwave satellites (GEMS), data platform (ICED), WeatherRecord nowcasting, and WeatherLock forecasting systems enable continuous monitoring of and rapid access to environmental data to inform mission critical decisions. Our suite of technologies can cost-effectively deliver MetSat and MetData capabilities to countries without their own space-based weather observation infrastructure."

To learn more about Orbital Micro Systems and its offerings under the DEF program please visit:

www.orbitalmicro.com

About Orbital Micro Systems

Orbital Micro Systems (OMS) specializes in the development and delivery of remote sensing technologies for space, air, sea, and land applications. With broad expertise in applied science, weather science and Earth observation, instrumentation development, data science, space operations, and program delivery, OMS is positioned to deliver innovation to many markets, including insurance, transportation, government, and agriculture. For more information about OMS, please visit www.orbitalmicro.com.

