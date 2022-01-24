Colgate-Palmolive Company and 3Shape are partnering to introduce the Colgate Illuminator, an exclusive, tailored-to-patient teeth whitening tool, to dental clinics across the U.S. The new tool will enable more accurate consultations and deliver an improved patient experience.

Colgate-Palmolive, whose brand Colgate is found in more homes than any other, and 3Shape, a leading digital dentistry 3D scanner software and service provider, today introduced the Colgate Illuminator-an in-clinic predictive tool that shows personalized results for consumers of Colgate's high-impact teeth whitening product, Colgate Optic White Professional. It is a great way to illustrate the potential results for the patient and help them visualize what they may achieve.

Dentists can access the new Colgate Illuminator software via the groundbreaking new 3Shape Unite digital dentistry platform. From there, dentists can provide each patient with a scan that conveys a simulation of the predicted outcome from the whitening treatment.

3Shape's new software, available to dentists as an in-clinic app, employs an evidence-based algorithm to display an interactive "before and after" patient photo. The process takes just seconds and, based on a patient's age and teeth shade, the 3Shape software provides a predictive preview of how the teeth will look following the treatment process.

This collaboration aims to help remove the guesswork and alleviate the apprehension patients often feel when they visit a dentist to discuss tooth whitening treatments.

Dr. Maria Ryan, Colgate-Palmolive's Chief Clinical Officer, said, "Colgate believes bright futures start with beautiful, healthy smiles. We're proud that the Colgate Illuminator improves the whitening experience for both dentists and patients. With this predictive, innovative tool, dentists can personalize the whitening experience by showing patients how their teeth could whiten when using Optic White Professional high-impact tooth whitening products based on results achieved in clinical studies. And we believe patients are going to love seeing what is possible and how their bright new smile could look."

Colgate Optic White Professional is a state-of-the-art whitening treatment that is designed for no tooth sensitivity, no gum irritation, and no mess, offering dramatically whiter teeth in just five days when used as directed.

Jakob Just-Bomholt, Chief Executive Officer, 3Shape, said, "Colgate's incredible whitening solution is now paired with 3Shape's market-leading software and integrated into the groundbreaking 3Shape Unite platform. We've created a smile whitening simulation tool that has the potential to really help ease patients' aesthetic concerns: it's fast and powerful. We believe that partnerships like this are the way forward when advancing patient care and improving the patient experience."

"Colgate customers can now have quick and simple dentist consultations that model realistic predicted whitening transformations as part of a tailor-made experience. We couldn't be prouder to partner with Colgate to deliver this innovative new solution," concludes Jakob Just-Bomholt.

To learn more about Colgate Optic White Professional, click here.

For more information about the Colgate Illuminator software, click here.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company is a caring, innovative growth company reimagining a healthier future for all people, their pets and our planet. Focused on Oral Care, Personal Care, Home Care and Pet Nutrition, the Company sells its products in more than 200 countries and territories under brands such as Colgate, Palmolive, elmex, hello, meridol, Sorriso, Tom's of Maine, EltaMD, Filorga, Irish Spring, PCA Skin, Protex, Sanex, Softsoap, Speed Stick, Ajax, Axion, Fabuloso, Soupline and Suavitel, as well as Hill's Science Diet and Hill's Prescription Diet. The Company is recognized for its leadership and innovation in promoting environmental sustainability and community well-being, including its achievements in saving water, reducing waste, promoting recyclability and improving children's oral health through its Bright Smiles, Bright Futures program, which has reached more than 1.3 billion children since 1991. For more information about Colgate's global business and how the Company is building a future to smile about, visit www.colgatepalmolive.com. CL-C

About 3Shape

3Shape is changing dentistry together with dental professionals across the world by developing innovations that provide superior dental care for patients. We partner with industry leaders to give dental professionals open choices for their patient care as well as supporting professionals' continued education. 3Shape's solution portfolio includes the multiple award-winning 3Shape TRIOS intraoral scanner and dental lab scanners, design services, and market-leading scanning and design software solutions for both dental practices and labs.

Our 1900 employees serve customers in over 100 countries from 3Shape offices around the world. 3Shape's products and innovations continue to challenge traditional methods, enabling dental professionals to treat more patients more effectively. www.3shape.com

