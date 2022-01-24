Halifax, Nova Scotia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 24, 2022) - eXeBlock Technology Corporation (CSE: XBLK) ("eXeBlock" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its Annual and Special General Meeting ('AGM") will take place on Wednesday, March 16th, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. (Atlantic Time). Shareholders as of the record date of February 10, 2022 will be eligible to vote at the AGM.

In addition, the Company wishes to announce the departure of Mr. Ken Marshall who served as the Company's President and CEO since August 2019. The Board acknowledges his contribution to the Company over the 2 years and wishes him the best in his future endeavours. Mr. Ian Klassen, a current board member, will serve as interim President & CEO and oversee the Company's previously announced merger agreement with Nodalblock Canada Holdings Inc., more recently and commonly referred to as Oaro Software Solutions.

About eXeBlock

eXeBlock, with its wholly owned subsidiary eXeBlock Subco, is a company listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange. eXeBlock Subco is a company incorporated under the federal laws of Canada. eXeBlock is a technology company exploring new technology initiatives. Neither eXeBlock, nor eXeBlock Subco has current business operations.

For more information please contact:

Ian Klassen

Interim President & CEO

eXeBlock Technology Corporation

604-899-0106

