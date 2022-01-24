NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Member name change on Nasdaq Stockholm AB: J.P. Morgan AG

J.P. Morgan AG, cash equity and equity derivatives member, has changed name to J.P. Morgan SE. This change will be effective in Genium INET as of Monday, 24th of January, 2022 and INET as of Tuesday, 25th of January, 2022. The member identity JPMAG in Genium INET and JPAG in INET will remain unchanged. Member: J.P. Morgan SE GENIUM INET ID: JPMAG INET ID: JPAG Valid in Genium INET: 24th of January, 2022 Valid in INET: 25th of January, 2022 For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Richard Pafford or Julian Butterworth telephone +44 (0)20 3753 2196 or +44 (0)20 3753 2195. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1038381