Montag, 24.01.2022
Breaking News: Taat™ Global, die Aktie für 2022 und darüber hinaus?!
WKN: 850628 ISIN: US46625H1005 Ticker-Symbol: CMC 
24.01.22
15:32 Uhr
126,00 Euro
-1,88
-1,47 %
GlobeNewswire
24.01.2022 | 14:53
NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Member name change on Nasdaq Stockholm AB: J.P. Morgan AG

J.P. Morgan AG, cash equity and equity derivatives member, has changed name to
J.P. Morgan SE. This change will be effective in Genium INET as of Monday, 24th
of January, 2022 and INET as of Tuesday, 25th of January, 2022. The member
identity JPMAG in Genium INET and JPAG in INET will remain unchanged. 

Member: J.P. Morgan SE
GENIUM INET ID: JPMAG
INET ID: JPAG
Valid in Genium INET: 24th of January, 2022
Valid in INET: 25th of January, 2022


For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Richard
Pafford or Julian Butterworth telephone +44 (0)20 3753 2196 or +44 (0)20 3753
2195.

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1038381
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
