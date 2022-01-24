Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 24, 2022) - CopAur Minerals Inc. (TSXV: CPAU) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that its common shares are now listed for quotation and sale on the OTCQB Market (the "OTCQB") in the United States under the symbol "COPAF".

The Company's common shares will continue to trade in Canada on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "CPAU".

The OTCQB Venture Market is for entrepreneurial and development stage U.S. and International companies. To be eligible, Canadian companies must be current in their home market reporting and undergo an annual verification and management certification process. These standards provide a strong baseline of transparency, as well as the technology and regulation to improve the information and trading experience for investors.

CopAur is in the process of acquiring three prime Nevada exploration properties in a merger with New Placer Dome.

Jeremy Yaseniuk, CEO of CopAur Minerals stated, "Our launch to trade on the OTCQB is perfectly timed with our acquisition of the two advanced and one early-stage exploration properties in Nevada which we are in the process of completing. This marks an important milestone for CopAur, as it enables us to reach our new stakeholders and expand our audience and shareholder base in the United States, one of the largest most liquid markets in the world."

For further details on the terms of the acquisition with New Placer Dome Gold Corp. please view the Dec. 6th News Release.

About CopAur Minerals Inc.

CPAU is an exploration company focused on advancing orogenic gold and copper porphyry targets on the William gold copper project, located within the prolific Golden Horseshoe of northern British Columbia, Canada. CopAur Minerals is ideally situated within the emerging Toodoggone District along the eastern Cordilleran gold belt, composed of the Sheep Creek, Cariboo, and Cassiar orogenic gold districts Backed by a dynamic and experienced team of resource sector professionals, including members of Benchmark Metals Inc. (TSX-V:BNCH) on its Advisory Board. The Williams project represents exceptional shareholder value with significant gold and copper potential.

