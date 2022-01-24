Phoenix, Arizona--(Newsfile Corp. - January 24, 2022) - The Stock Day Podcast welcomed Principal Solar (OTC Pink: PSWW) ("the Company"), a strategic investor in organizations and technologies that support next-generation opportunities in traditional, renewable, and clean energy sectors as well as an investor of undervalued petroleum-producing properties. CEO of the Company, Rick Toussaint, joined Stock Day host Everett Jolly.

"What is Principal Solar's strategic focus going forward in the first two to three quarters of 2022?", asked Jolly to start the interview. "We're looking at focusing our efforts around electric vehicles and opportunities in the natural gas and power space," shared Toussaint.

"How does your approach benefit the environment, as well as your shareholders?", asked Jolly. "We envision E-3 Petroleum to be something different," said Toussaint. "There's a technology there that can lift petroleum in a very environmentally friendly manner," he added. "The unique nature of that technology may be very beneficial to shareholders with principal."

"The demand for power in areas like funneling natural gas into crypto mining or producing electricity for the grid of local or state municipalities may also be beneficial for our shareholders," continued Toussaint, before discussing possible exit strategies.

"How many subsidiaries do you have right now?", asked Jolly. "We have three subsidiaries with four to five partner relationships," shared Toussaint. "We recently agreed upon terms with the management team to complete the purchase for controlling interest in Double-H," he explained. "Double-H currently has revenue," added Toussaint. "We're excited for the vertical integration opportunity that we have once we are able to complete the acquisition."

Jolly then asked about the Company's subsidiary, NexTeal, as well as its partnership with IPLTech. "IPLT is not just hype; they are actively servicing clients in India with their technology," said Toussaint. "We feel we have developed a relationship and we are acquiring a technology that is very real," he added, before elaborating on the Company's EV projects and solutions. "We're very excited and comfortable that we can service the demand at the right time."

"What is the plan going forward for liquidity or an exit strategy, if you will?", asked Jolly. "We believe we have at least one subsidiary that would lend itself to a possible spinoff transaction," said Toussaint. "We think we will have the opportunity to pursue a spinoff and that it would be beneficial for our shareholders, as they would have stock in the new entity," he shared. "We are also looking at joint venture agreements."

"What is the status of the company uplisting to the OTCQB?", asked Jolly. Toussaint shared that the Company expects its 2019 and 2020 audits to be completed during the first quarter of 2022, and will then begin their 2021 audit immediately. He then shared that the Company expects to be fully reporting by the third or fourth quarter of 2022, allowing them to apply for an uplisting on the OTCQB.

To close the interview, Toussaint encouraged listeners and shareholders to consider the potential of the Company as they continue to grow and expand on their technologies. "I believe in 2022 we will begin to enter into some relationships that will pay dividends or have returns in the very near future, and have benefits to our shareholders in the long term," said Toussaint. "We are unique, we are a very flexible company, and we plan around for a long time."

