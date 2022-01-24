Elys Game Technology, Corp.: Elys Game Technology January 2022 Investor Day Video Conference

Management to present their innovative sports betting technology and expansion trajectory in North America

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / January 24, 2022 / Elys Game Technology, Corp. ("Elys" or the "Company") (Nasdaq:ELYS)(BER:3UW), an interactive gaming and sports betting technology company, today announced details regarding the planned investor video conference update to be held Friday, January 28, 2022 at 9:00 a.m. eastern time.

Company management will discuss the company's recent announced developments, performance and objectives followed by a question and answer session. The meeting time and date are subject to change and the event registration link is as follows: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2766/44012

In addition, details of conference call changes, including any time change and supplemental slides will be posted prior to the start of the call on Elys' Investor Relations website at https://ir.elysgame.com/company-information/presentations and filed on the SEC website at www.sec.gov. For additional information please contact KCSA Strategic Communications by emailing Elys@kcsa.com.

About Elys Game Technology, Corp.

Elys Game Technology, Corp., is a B2B global gaming technology company operating in multiple countries worldwide, with B2C online and land-based gaming operations in Italy. Elys offers its clients a full suite of leisure gaming products and services, such as sports betting, e-sports, virtual sports, online casino, poker, bingo, interactive games and slots in Italy and has operations through its wholly owned subsidiary under the US Bookmaking brand in 5 states in the U.S. market.

The Company's innovative wagering solution, services online operators, casinos, retail betting establishments and franchise distribution networks. Additional information is available on our corporate website at www.elysgame.com.

Investors may also find us on Twitter @ELYS_gaming.

Contacts:

Elys Game Technology, Corp.

Michele Ciavarella, Executive Chairman

Tel: 1-628-258-5148

Email: m.ciavarella@elysgame.com

Investor Contact:

KCSA Strategic Communications

Valter Pinto or Jack Perkins

Tel: 1-212-896-1254

Email: ELYS@KCSA.com

SOURCE: Elys Game Technology, Corp.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/685159/Elys-Game-Technology-January-2022-Investor-Day-Video-Conference