Researchers in Switzerland have replaced the electron transport layers in perovskite solar cells with a thin layer of quantum dots. On an area of 0.08cm2, they achieved a record efficiency of 25.7% and high operational stability.From pv magazine Germany A group of scientists at the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology Lausanne (EPFL) claims to have made a leap forward to improve the scalability of perovskite solar cells, by replacing their electron-transport layers with a thin layer of quantum dots. So far, perovskite solar cells have proven to be extremely unstable when scaled up to mass production ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...