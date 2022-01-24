First Hydrogen Corp.: First Hydrogen Appoints Campbell as Non-Executive Director

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / January 24, 2022 / First Hydrogen Corp. ("FIRST HYDROGEN" or the "Company") (TSXV:FHYD) (OTC:FHYDF) (FSE:FIT) is pleased to announce the appointment of Robert Campbell as non-executive director of First Hydrogen UK Limited, the Company's wholly owned subsidiary. Mr. Campbell is currently Senior Vice-President and Chief Commercial Officer at Ballard Power Systems ("Ballard") since 2017. His responsibilities include global business development, sales, marketing, product line management and after-sales service activities in Ballard's key Power Products markets of Heavy-Duty Motive, Material Handling and Stationary Power.

Mr. Campbell brings extensive global business development expertise to the Company. His deep knowledge of high-growth markets and engineering-based capital equipment sales to sophisticated customers, will help guide First Hydrogen to target potential markets and sales as the Company constructs its two hydrogen-fuel-cell powered demonstrator light commercial vehicles ("LCV") with AVL Powertrain and Ballard Power Systems and develops its hydrogen refueling stations with consultants FEV Group. Prior to joining Ballard, Mr. Campbell experience included: President and CEO of SoloPower Systems Inc., senior VP of Business Development at Energy Conversion Devices and Solar Integrated Technologies, executive VP of Sales and Marketing at Hydrogenics, and senior leadership roles at several construction and power generation companies.

Mr. Campbell earned a Bachelor of Science degree in engineering at Queen's University and an MBA in Finance and Marketing at York University's Schulich School of Business. He is a licensed Professional Engineer with the Professional Engineers Association of Ontario and holds the ICD.D designation from the Institute of Corporate Directors.

About First Hydrogen Corp.

First Hydrogen Corp. is a Vancouver and London UK based company focused on zero-emission vehicles and supercritical carbon dioxide extractor systems. The company is designing and developing a hydrogen-fuel-cell-powered light commercial demonstrator vehicle under two agreements with AVL Powertrain and Ballard Power Systems Inc. The LCV will have a range of 500+ kilometres. First Hydrogen is developing refueling capability working with FEV Consulting GmbH, the internal automotive consultancy of FEV Group of Aachen Germany.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements This news release contains information or statements that constitute "forward-looking statements." Such forward looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements, or developments to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by words such as "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "estimates," "projects," "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will," "would," "may," "could" or "should" occur.

Forward looking information may include, without limitation, statements regarding the operations, business, financial condition, expected financial results, performance, prospects, opportunities, priorities, targets, goals, ongoing objectives, milestones, strategies and outlook of First Hydrogen, and includes statements about, among other things, future developments and the future operations, strengths and strategies of First Hydrogen. Forward-looking information is provided for the purpose of presenting information about management's current expectations and plans relating to the future and readers are cautioned that such statements may not be appropriate for other purposes. These statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results.

The forward-looking statements made in this news release are based on management's assumptions and analysis and other factors that may be drawn upon by management to form conclusions and make forecasts or projections, including management's experience and assessments of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments. Although management believes that these assumptions, analyses and assessments are reasonable at the time the statements contained in this news release are made, actual results may differ materially from those projected in any forward-looking statements. Examples of risks and factors that could cause actual results to materially differ from forward-looking statements may include: the timing and unpredictability of regulatory actions; regulatory, legislative, legal or other developments with respect to its operations or business; limited marketing and sales capabilities; early stage of the industry and product development; limited products; reliance on third parties; unfavourable publicity or consumer perception; general economic conditions and financial markets; the impact of increasing competition; the loss of key management personnel; capital requirements and liquidity; access to capital; the timing and amount of capital expenditures; the impact of COVID-19; shifts in the demand for First Hydrogen's products and the size of the market; patent law reform; patent litigation and intellectual property; conflicts of interest; and general market and economic conditions.

The forward-looking information contained in this news release represents the expectations of First Hydrogen as of the date of this news release and, accordingly, is subject to change after such date. Readers should not place undue importance on forward-looking information and should not rely upon this information as of any other date. First Hydrogen undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.

