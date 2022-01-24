Senzime signs Exclusive US Service Agreement with Mercury Medical for their TetraGraph Quantitative Neuromuscular Monitor

Senzime selects Mercury Medical as their Authorized U.S. TetraGraph NMT Equipment Service Partner.

CLEARWATER, FL / ACCESSWIRE / January 24, 2022 / Senzime has selected Mercury Medical as their exclusive United States provider of Biomedical repair and maintenance services for their TetraGraph product line. Senzime and Mercury Medical extend their US sales distribution agreement with this service partnership.

The TetraGraph® Quantitative Neuromuscular Transmission Monitor features gold standard EMG technology for accurate measurements bringing greater confidence to the anesthesiology practice. The monitor enables objective assessment and facilitates titration of medication dosage to help clinicians determine when the patient's neuromuscular block is sufficiently reversed to allow adequate spontaneous breathing. TetraGraph® is small and portable and can travel with the patient to different settings like OR, PACU or ICU.

Mercury Medical is a leading provider of cutting-edge technology in the acute care and emergency markets both in the United States and globally - a philosophy that is fully in line with Senzime. For over 58 years, Mercury Medical has provided experienced factory trained technicians for all anesthesia equipment sales, repairs and maintenance services. By providing a full-anesthesia equipment service approach they continually assist clinicians to increase patient safety by eliminating anesthesia equipment downtime and keeping maintenance costs affordable.

John Gargaro MD, President and CEO at Mercury Medical, states. "As a critical care technology, TetraGraph is a superior solution designed to improve outcomes for patients receiving general anesthesia with neuromuscular blockade. Mercury Medical has a rich experience in introducing and training clinicians on innovative, medical devices which add safety and efficiency to clinical practice and provides a full menu of innovative acute care solutions. TetraGraph's clinically differentiated technology is well aligned with Mercury Medical's mission to help save lives throughout the world."

"The sales and service partnership with Mercury Medical is a perfect match for both organizations as TetraGraph is an excellent complement to the current Mercury portfolio with advanced anesthesia technology. Senzime and Mercury are united in their commitment to increased patient safety", says Pia Renaudin, CEO of Senzime.

Pia Renaudin, CEO of Senzime AB

email: pia.renaudin@senzime.com

About Senzime

Senzime develops and markets CE- and FDA cleared patient monitoring systems driven by unique algorithms and sensors to closely monitor patients under anesthesia. TetraGraph is a system that digitally and continuously measures the degree of neuromuscular blockade in the patient. The goal is improved clinical precision and simplified management in healthcare. By preventing complications and enabling healthcare professionals to follow guidelines and drug recommendations, TetraGraph can contribute to shorten hospital stays and lower healthcare costs. The vision is a world without anesthesia related complications, where everyone wakes up safely after surgery. Senzime operates in growing markets that in Europe and the United States are valued in excess of SEK 15 billion. The company's shares are listed on Nasdaq Main Market.

About Mercury Medical

For over 58 years clinicians have relied on Mercury Medical as their resource for bringing a legacy of innovative products to critical care areas of neonatal, anesthesia, respiratory and EMS markets in over 60 countries. Mercury Medical's high-quality standards include ISO 13485, MDSAP and ISO 9001 certifications.

Contact Lisa Cordner

Phone/Fax #: (727) 573-4930

E-mail Address: lcordner@mercurymed.com

www.mercurymed.com

