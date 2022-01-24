Anzeige
Montag, 24.01.2022
WKN: A2JQN9 ISIN: SE0011415710 Ticker-Symbol: D5LA 
24.01.22
17:00 Uhr
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: The observation status for Dome Energy AB (publ) is updated (20/22)

On October 5, 2020, the shares in Dome Energy AB (publ) (the "Company") were
given observation status with reference to a proposal to the Company's
shareholders to decide on a divestment of the Company's operating subsidiaries. 

On October 20, 2020, the Company issued a press release with information that
an extraordinary general meeting of its shareholders had authorized the
Company's board of directors to divest the Company's operating subsidiaries. 

On March 4, 2021, the Company issued a press release with information that its
operating subsidiaries had been divested. 

On January 20, 2022, the Company issued a press release with information that
it had entered into an agreement to acquire all of the shares in First Hotels
International AS, conditional upon, inter alia, Nasdaq Stockholm AB's decision
to admit the Company's shares for continued trading on Nasdaq First North
Growth Market. 

The rules of Nasdaq First North Growth Market state that an issuer may be given
observation status if it has been the subject of a reverse takeover or
otherwise plans to make or has been subject to an extensive change in its
business or organization so that the issuer upon an overall assessment appears
to be an entirely new company. 

With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides to update the
observation status for the shares (DOME, ISIN code SE0011415710, order book ID
079783) in Dome Energy AB (publ). 

For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance, telephone + 46 8 405 70 50. 

Nasdaq Stockholm AB
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
