Nasdaq Stockholm AB: The observation status for Dome Energy AB (publ) is updated (20/22)

On October 5, 2020, the shares in Dome Energy AB (publ) (the "Company") were given observation status with reference to a proposal to the Company's shareholders to decide on a divestment of the Company's operating subsidiaries. On October 20, 2020, the Company issued a press release with information that an extraordinary general meeting of its shareholders had authorized the Company's board of directors to divest the Company's operating subsidiaries. On March 4, 2021, the Company issued a press release with information that its operating subsidiaries had been divested. On January 20, 2022, the Company issued a press release with information that it had entered into an agreement to acquire all of the shares in First Hotels International AS, conditional upon, inter alia, Nasdaq Stockholm AB's decision to admit the Company's shares for continued trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market. The rules of Nasdaq First North Growth Market state that an issuer may be given observation status if it has been the subject of a reverse takeover or otherwise plans to make or has been subject to an extensive change in its business or organization so that the issuer upon an overall assessment appears to be an entirely new company. With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides to update the observation status for the shares (DOME, ISIN code SE0011415710, order book ID 079783) in Dome Energy AB (publ). For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone + 46 8 405 70 50. Nasdaq Stockholm AB