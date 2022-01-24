The BW-HY3600 and BW-HY4600 inverters can be integrated with existing on-grid or off-grid PV systems and a battery storage system of 48V. Both devices, according to German manufacturer Bosswerk, have AC and DC coupling and are particularly suitable for residential and commercial solar arrays.From pv magazine Germany German PV product distributor Greenakku has begun selling two new hybrid inverters that German manufacturer Bosswerk has specifically designed for rooftop PV systems. The BW-HY3600 and BW-HY4600 inverters can be integrated with existing on-grid or off-grid PV systems and a battery ...

