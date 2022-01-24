BOOSTHEAT: ENGIE SUPPORTS BOOSTHEAT TO ASSESS THE PERFORMANCE OF ITS SOLUTIONS IN THE FIELD. THE FIRST RESULTS CONFIRM THE IMPROVEMENTS IN RELIABILITY AND PERFORMANCE ALREADY OBSERVED IN LABORATORY

Venissieux, January 24, 2022

BOOSTHEAT (FR0011814938 / ALBOO), a French industrial player in the field of energy efficiency, announces having set up 10 "demonstration sites" to measure the performance on field of its products in individual residential heating, distributed in France, Germany, and Switzerland. The first performance measurements of the site monitored by ENGIE Lab Crigen confirm the progress made and the results obtained in CETIAT, a French testing laboratory, in November 2021.

As part of the company's refocus on its thermal compressor and its applications in heating a single-family house and the supply of domestic hot water (DHW) for multi-family houses and collective buildings, BOOSTHEAT is rolling out its performance measurement plan in real conditions.

To date, 10 "demonstrator" sites of its heating solutions have been equipped in November 2021 with the latest products of the company, up to date with all reliability improvements developed last year.

To measure on-field performance and to identify areas of progress, these thermal heat pumps are all equipped with an instrumentation kit designed to provide at any time all the relevant parameters, allowing a detailed analysis of the behavior of the heating system.

BOOSTHEAT systematically ensures that its performances are validated by independent experts in the sector.

Thus, ENGIE Lab CRIGEN (Centre de Recherche et d'Innovation Gaz et Energies Nouvelles) with which BOOSTHEAT is collaborating since 2015, is independently monitoring the performance of one demonstrator. This demonstrator is installed in a residential house equipped with medium temperature radiators, representative of the renovation market historically targeted by BOOSTHEAT, and located in Villeurbanne, FRANCE.

The first results obtained by the ENGIE Lab Crigen are encouraging and confirm the reliability and performance improvements of BOOSTHEAT's heat pump.

« … a new controlling software was installed on 25/10. Since then, the performance has been very stable. Over the period from 1/12/21 to 11/01/22, the GUE* efficiency is between 126 and 137% for an average of 131% ..." says ENGIE Lab CRIGEN in its interim report on the performance of this installation.

Eric Lambert, Managing Director of BOOSTHEAT, says:

"As announced in September 2021, beyond the standardized measurements in an independent laboratory, BOOSTHEAT focus on testing and demonstrating the effectiveness of its solutions in real conditions at the customer site. ENGIE is supporting us and providing its expertise on one of the 10 installations we have set up and instrumented this winter. This approach allows us to qualify the reliability and performance of our solutions in real life and to demonstrate their real market potential."

__________________________

* GUE: Gaz Utilization Efficiency , ratio between the useful thermal energy and the used gas energy

ABOUT BOOSTHEAT

Founded in 2011, BOOSTHEAT operates in the energy efficiency sector. The company's mission is to accelerate energy transition by integrating its technology into energy-intensive applications. BOOSTHEAT has designed and developed a thermal compressor protected by 7 patent families that significantly improves energy consumption in order to promote the reasonable and appropriate use of resources.

BOOSTHEAT has its head office, research center and manufacturing plant in Vénissieux, near Lyon (historically an

HVAC* industrial zone). The company holds the Entreprise Innovante (Bpifrance) and French Fab labels. The

BOOSTHEAT share is listed on Euronext Growth Paris (ISIN: FR0011814938).

* Heating, ventilation and air-conditioning

