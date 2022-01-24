Anzeige
Montag, 24.01.2022
Breaking News: Taat™ Global, die Aktie für 2022 und darüber hinaus?!
WKN: A3CRZT ISIN: FR0013333077 
Frankfurt
24.01.22
09:16 Uhr
5,570 Euro
-0,010
-0,18 %
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
Dow Jones News
24.01.2022 | 18:16
Affluent Medical: 2022 financial communication calendar

DJ Affluent Medical: 2022 financial communication calendar

Affluent Medical Affluent Medical: 2022 financial communication calendar 24-Jan-2022 / 17:45 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

PRESS RELEASE

Aix-en-Provence, 24 January 2022 - 5:45 PM

2022 financial communication calendar

Affluent Medical (ISIN code: FR0013333077 - mnemonic: AFME), a French medtech specialised in the international development and industrialisation of innovative medical prostheses - at a clinical stage - to treat urinary incontinence and the pathology of the heart mitral valve, today is announcing its 2022 financial communication calendar.

-- Tuesday, March 29, 2022

Publication of financial statements as of December 31, 2021

-- Thursday, September 22, 2022

Publication of financial statements as of June 30, 2022

All communications are published after market close.

This schedule is provided for information purposes only and may change.

About Affluent Medical

Affluent Medical is a French player in MedTech, founded by Truffle Capital, with the aim of becoming a global leader in the treatment of heart and vascular diseases, which are the leading cause of death worldwide, and of urinary incontinence, which today affects one in four adults. Affluent Medical develops innovative, next-generation minimally invasive implants to restore essential physiological functions in these areas. The four major technologies developed by the Company are currently in the preclinical and clinical study phase. The first medical device should be marketed in Europe with Kalios.

For more information, please visit: www.affluentmedical.com

Contacts: 

AFFLUENT MEDICAL          ACTIFIN, financial communication 
Jérôme Geoffroy           Ghislaine Gasparetto 
Chief Financial Officer       +33 (0)6 21 10 49 24 
investor@affluentmedical.com    affluentmedical@actifin.fr 
ACTIFIN, financial press relations 
                  DGM, corporate press relations 
Jennifer Jullia 
                  Thomas Roborel de Climens 
+33 (0)6 47 97 54 87 
                  +33 (0)6 14 50 15 84 
jjullia@actifin.fr 
                  thomasdeclimens@dgm-conseil.fr

Regulatory filing PDF file File: 2022 financial communication calendar 

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 24, 2022 11:45 ET (16:45 GMT)

© 2022 Dow Jones News
