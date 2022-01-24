Gurit Holding AG / Key word(s): Personnel
Zurich, January 24, 2022 - Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR
Gurit (SIX Swiss Exchange: GUR) has today announced that Andreas Evertz will be proposed for election as Member of the Board of Directors at the Annual General Meeting on 20 April 2022.
Andreas Evertz is a German citizen and has been the CEO of the wind turbine systems supplier Flender since 2020, with previous roles as CEO and President in global industrial companies such as Schenck Process Holding GmbH, Sandvik Machining Solutions and Walter AG. Born in 1969, he holds a mechanical engineering degree from the University of the German Federal Armed Forces in Hamburg.
It is proposed that Andreas Evertz will join the Board of Directors following the departure of Peter Leupp, current Chairman of the Board. In line with the long-term succession plan announced on 23 April 2020, current Board Member Rudolf Hadorn will stand for election as Chairman of the Board of Directors. The number of Board Members will remain unchanged at six.
'With his track record in globally active industrial companies, Andreas Evertz would be a welcome addition to and perfect fit for the Board,' says Gurit's Chairman of the Board, Peter Leupp. 'His professional and academic achievements align well with our strategic direction. His experience and knowledge in the wind industry will strengthen our current wind market position.'
About Gurit
