Premium Homeowners Insurance Platform Openly Sees Major Growth During 2021

Announces 700% growth in in-force premium and 250% growth in independent insurance agents selling on its platform

Hired more than 100 team members, including 7 senior hires

Expanded into 10 new states, now operating in 16 total

BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / January 24, 2022 / Success continues for Openly , the premium homeowners insurance platform for independent agents, as it today announced an impressive 700% growth in in-force premium and 250% growth in the number of agents selling policies with the company year over year.

This growth is also supported by 113 new employees hired over the course of 2021 in all areas of the company. Openly has robust hiring plans for 2022 and expects to add over 100 additional employees this year.

"We've seen tremendous growth at Openly, and attribute this success to every one of our dedicated team members and the support of independent agents," said Ty Harris, CEO and co-founder of Openly. "Our goal has been to become the nation's number one home insurance provider leveraging the expertise and guidance of independent agents and our success over the last year demonstrates the power of our approach."

Employee Headcount Increases 240% to Support Rapid Agent Adoption

Throughout 2021, Openly welcomed over 100 employees located across 37 states, continuing to establish itself as a remote-first company. Through this approach, Openly has attracted the best talent within the insurance industry across the United States. Openly has more than tripled its headcount in 2021 alone, including new Chief Financial Officer, Chief People Officer, VP of Sales, VP of Marketing, Chief Product & Strategy Officer, VP Product & Design, and VP of Claims.

Nationwide Expansion Continues

The Company expanded its operations to ten states throughout 2021, including Wisconsin, Indiana, Massachusetts, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Missouri, Kansas, Oregon, Alabama and New Hampshire. Now operating in 16 states, Openly plans to double this number in 2022.

"Openly continues to create market-leading technology for the independent agent channel ," said Matt Wielbut, CTO and co-founder of Openly. "Our continued dedication to innovating from both a technology and insurance product perspective is one of Openly's core strengths and differentiators. Agents routinely mention their love for our offering, which motivates us to continue delivering industry-changing experiences."

Openly plans to be available in the majority of the country in 2022, bringing more independent agents onto the Openly platform. In the coming years, Openly plans to expand into other personal lines of insurance. The Company will continue to bring new independent agents onto the platform in the year to come, and be an advocate within the independent agent channel to ensure they have the technologies and insurance products to support their diverse client needs.

About Openly

Openly is a remote-first premium homeowners insurance company. Its centralized platform offers comprehensive coverage using advanced pricing models. Founded by industry veterans in 2017, Openly is dedicated to delivering modern and transparent homeowners insurance and empowering independent agents across America. For more information, visit Openly.com or linkedin.com/openlyinc .

