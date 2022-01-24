Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 24, 2022) - Discovery Harbour Resources Corp. (TSXV: DHR) (OTC Pink: DCHRF) (FSE: 4GW) (the "Company" or "Discovery Harbour") announces that Newcrest Resources, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Newcrest Mining Limited ("Newcrest"), has confirmed that its planned drill program at Fortuity 89, Nevada is underway.

Subject to the continued impacts of COVID-19, Newcrest plans to drill a minimum of eight drill holes and 3,400 metres to test a series of low sulphidation epithermal gold targets on Fortuity 89. Newcrest has implemented a comprehensive safety plan for the drill program, including extensive COVID-19 protocols.

Newcrest completed an initial exploration program in 2021 which included a geophysical program encompassing a 675 line kilometre drone airborne magnetic survey, a 250 station ground gravity survey and a 45 line kilometre audio band magnetotellurics (AMT) resistivity survey as well as geological and alteration mapping and sampling with a soil geochemical program (see news release July 14, 2021). The three geophysical surveys showed anomalies consistent between each different geophysical method and the geological and alteration mapping, establishing promising drill targets. The drill targets are proximal to a very limited outcrop on Fortuity 89 and extend into a large plain overlain by a gravel cover.

Newcrest's program was designed to evaluate the limited outcrop and provide interpreted extrapolations of the geological and structural mineralization controls, which are prospective for concealed low sulphidation epithermal gold mineralization below the shallow unconsolidated alluvial gravels.

Mark Fields, President & CEO of Discovery Harbour comments, "Newcrest has planned this drill program so it can be executed in the most effective manner to test the targets they identified. We are looking forward to the results as they become available."

Alan Morris, CPG, is the Qualified Person for Discovery Harbour as defined in NI 43-101 and has reviewed and approved the technical contents of this news release.

About Discovery Harbour

Discovery Harbour is focused on sourcing, exploring and developing mineral properties in mining-friendly jurisdictions. Its current primary focus is the drill program on Caldera, a low sulphidation epithermal gold project in Nevada. Additionally, Discovery Harbour has an agreement with Newcrest Mining Limited on its Fortuity 89 property in Nevada.

About Newcrest

Newcrest Mining Limited (ASX: NCM) (TSX: NCM) (PNGX: NCM) is one of the world's largest gold mining companies. Its purpose is to create a brighter future for people through safe and responsible mining. Newcrest owns and operates a portfolio of predominantly low cost, long life mines and a strong pipeline of brownfield and greenfield exploration projects - predominantly in the Asia-Pacific and North and South America.

