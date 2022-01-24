Mattson to lead "the great recruitment" as B2B fintech organization scales

Tradeshift, a leader in e-invoicing and accounts payable automation, today announced the appointment of Marissa Mattson as Chief People Officer to lead the global people organization including culture and engagement, talent management, talent acquisition and Total Rewards. She will oversee people strategy to optimize the employee experience and build scalable talent programs that will continue to cultivate our culture through our next phase of growth.

"The global workforce is seeing change like never before. While the narrative has centered around resignation, as an HR leader, I see this as an opportunity for Tradeshift to attract exceptional talent that may not have previously been available," said Mattson. "I'm thrilled to join Tradeshift and be part of a progressive organization innovating at the intersection of SaaS and fintech. I look forward to building a more connected world and inclusive workplace alongside the talented Tradeshifters across the globe."

Mattson joins Tradeshift from Amazon Web Services, where she was a global head of HR, infrastructure and customer support steering the human resources function for a rapidly scaling organization of 30,000 employees across 50 countries. She brings expertise in driving organization effectiveness, change management, succession planning, talent identification and leadership development, and diversity inclusion. She played an integral role in building and scaling talent pipeline and mentorship programs that focused on increasing underrepresented talent in tech and leadership roles globally.

"This is a transformative time for our organization," said Christian Lanng, Chief Executive Officer, Tradeshift. "The pandemic brought us a new way of working, while simultaneously offering proof of concept that Tradeshift's network model is tailor-made for post-COVID world trade. Marissa's leadership will drive the talent recruitment and retention our organization needs to scale, and help us create a best-in-class global workplace that delivers flexibility, inclusion and ways of working that actually work for our teams."

Tradeshift is a market leader in e-invoicing and accounts payable automation and an innovator in B2B marketplaces and providing access to supplier financing. Its cloud-based platform helps buyers and suppliers digitize invoice processing, automate accounts payable workflows and scale quickly. Headquartered in San Francisco, Tradeshift's vision is to connect every company in the world, creating economic opportunity for all. Today, the Tradeshift Network is home to a rapidly growing community of buyers and sellers operating in more than 190 countries. Find out more at: Tradeshift.com

