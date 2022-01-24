GOLDEN VY BANCSHARES INC.: New Director Appointed to the Board of Golden Valley Bancshares, Inc.

CHICO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / January 24, 2022 / Golden Valley Bancshares, Inc. (OTC PINK:GVYB) , with its wholly owned subsidiary, Golden Valley Bank, headquartered in Chico, California recently announced the appointment of Thomas Hughes as the newest member serving on their Board of Directors. This appointment expands the Board to twelve members.

Mr. Hughes recently concluded a thirty-two year career at Interwest Insurance Services, LLC, providing employee benefits to companies and organizations across the region. He is a graduate of California State University, Chico and received his Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration. He has been a leader on a number of Boards and Committees in the community including Chairman of the Chico Community Scholarship Association, longtime member of Chico Noon Rotary and currently serves on the Enloe Foundation Board of Directors.

Mr. Hughes is an original shareholder of the Bank.

In announcing the appointment, President and CEO Mark Francis said, "Tom brings an impressive set of skills, wisdom and foresight to Golden Valley Bank. He has been very committed to serving the Chico area through his leadership in various business and community organizations and we are very happy he is the newest member of our Board."

Golden Valley Bancshares, a bank holding company with its wholly owned subsidiary, Golden Valley Bank is a locally owned and operated commercial bank serving the needs of individuals and businesses in Northern California. The Bank has full service offices in Chico and Redding, California. For more information regarding the bank please call (530) 894-1000 or visit goldenvalley.bank

